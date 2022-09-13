Myoelectric Prosthetics Market will Reach Nearly USD 656.99 Million, Expanding at a CAGR of 18.7% by 2026
Reports And Data
According to Reports and Data, the Global Myoelectric Prosthetics market is expected to reach USD 656.99 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 18.7%.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Myoelectric Prosthetics market was valued at USD 165.87 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 656.99 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 18.7%. The market for prosthetics is growing out of critical customer needs. Although relatively uncommon a few years ago and still very costly in many parts of the world, this is an industry that has grown from its nascent to the advanced stages very rapidly. Myoelectric prosthetics as a market can be divided into several segments and sub-segments. It also incorporates new age technology for the function of prosthetics. Many of these technologies are still relatively new, especially finite state machine control and pattern recognition technology, and further research is required in the field to streamline glitches due to improper handling. The product range is also very wide, and so is the scope and need for specializations. Significant progress made in the fields of signal processing, sensory substitution and pattern recognition for myoelectric prostheses has allowed for improvements in the performance of myoelectric control.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1937
The machines currently used by amputees can be difficult to control. Machine learning, and in particular learned predictions about user intent, could help to reduce the time and cognitive load required by amputees while operating their prosthetic device. Adaptive control using real-time prediction learning has the potential to help decrease both the time and the cognitive load required by amputees in real-world functional situations when using these devices.
Myoelectric control of limbs, serving to replace amputated parts with prostheses, involves a lot of issues that must be solved. It starts from the detection of electrical activity of muscles on the stump, which though does not develop a useful muscular exertion, can be used to control at will some predefined motions of artificial hand. An essential problem to be solved in this approach is the acquisition of the most useful controlling biosignals for the prosthesis, but the more important issue is to extract the control information from the raw myosignals. In order to detect the patient’s intention and use the information achieved for controlling different elements of the prosthesis there are several ways, among which the most important are direct acquisition of motor nerve signals and acquisition of electrical signals produced by muscles during their contraction (myoelectric signals). These options require the use of electrodes that can be implanted, in the case of nerve signals, and intramuscular or on surface, in case of myoelectric signals. One of the most used methods for intelligent prosthesis control is based on surface myoelectric signals picked up from the remaining muscles of the amputated arm.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Increasing number of trauma and accident cases are leading to limb amputations, multiplying the need of myoelectric prosthetics. Upper limb prosthetics are the highest growing sub-segment in the Product Type segment.
North America had the leading share in the myoelectric prosthetics market in 2018, chiefly because of the converging trends of their increased adoption rate of new technology, rise in the number and cases of Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) and increased investments in the field.
Asia Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of estimated rise in the numbers of road and vehicular accidents requiring amputations and an increased need of low-cost solutions to provide prosthetics.
China and India are expected to witness a huge surge in this market, as the industry is geared towards countries which have a higher population (thus leading to a larger addressable market for companies). As accidents continue to rise in the Asia Pacific region, with public healthcare expenditures continuing to increase, the industry is expected to see a stable and long-term growth. For example, the government of India is planning to increase public health spending to 2.5% of its GDP by 2025.
By Technology, pattern recognition occupies the largest myoelectric prosthetics market share and is also expected to grow a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Latin America and Middle East and Africa will also show substantial growth of around 20.3% till 2026. In Latin America, the healthcare cost is considerably low, and the region shows similar dynamics as Asia-Pacific for this particular industry. Countries where the income levels are comparatively higher, like
Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay are expected to drive growth of the myoelectric prosthetics market in the study period
Specialty orthopedics are increasingly becoming an important End User, showing a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1937
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.
The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth
Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.
Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth
The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.
Top Companies Profiled in the Report:
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Steeper, Inc., Human Technology, Inc., Touch Bionics, Inc., Liberating Technologies, Inc., Coapt, LLC, Aetna, Inc., Ambionics Pvt Ltd., OpenBionics, Shadow Robot Company, amongst others
Myoelectric Prosthetics Market Segmentation:
Type Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Upper-extremity prostheses
Arm myoelectric prosthetics
Hand myoelectric prosthetics
Shoulder myoelectric prosthetics
Lower-extremity prostheses
Leg myoelectric prosthetics
Hip joint myoelectric prosthetics
Technology Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Proportional control
On–off control
Machine learning
Finite state machine
Pattern recognition
Postural control
End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Specialty Orthopaedic Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:
What is the revenue growth rate of the global Myoelectric Prosthetics market over the forecast period?
What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Myoelectric Prosthetics Market?
What are the key challenges impacting the global Myoelectric Prosthetics market growth?
What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?
Request customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1937
Thank you for reading our report. For more details please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet all the needs of clients. The report also offers a comprehensive regional analysis and specific countries can be included in the report according to the requirements.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Read the innovative blog at https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs
Check out our upcoming research report at https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChLqKTFLm6sVBLEUjnadIhQ/videos
Nikhil Morankar
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn