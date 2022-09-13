Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,766 in the last 365 days.

Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute Will Host Highly Anticipated Annual Conference in October 2022

Thought-provoking sessions provide an understanding of the microbiome, immune system aging, and epigenomics to improve human health.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (PLMI) is pleased to host The 10th Annual Thought Leaders Consortium: The Intersection of Intestinal Microbiome with Clinical Epinutrigenomics, on Oct. 7-8, 2022. Delegates may attend in person in Seattle, Washington, and a Virtual Livestream component is also being offered for those who desire to attend online.

This year's event explores Clinical Epigenomics: The Connection Between Immune Aging and the Microbiome. World-renown leaders in the field will speak on topics focusing on the clinical interaction among lifestyle, dietary, and environmental factors that influence the intestinal microbiome and its interaction with the epigenomic regulation of cellular function, emphasizing immunity.

Speakers will include experts in clinical care and those leading research discoveries. This year's distinguished faculty is composed of pioneers and leaders in the development of fields of discovery that include the microbiome, environmental epigenetics, functional immunology, biological aging, and the role of lifestyle, diet, and specific nutrients in managing clinical conditions associated with chronic immune-related issues. 

Dr. Jeffrey Bland, PLMI President, and Dr. Randy Jirtle will introduce a particularly interesting clinical concept that may transform patient care in the next decade: the imprintome. Discoveries reveal that the personal imprintome can regulate multiple cellular processes associated with how each individual biologically ages. A better understanding of the role of the imprintome can assist practitioners in the management of alterations in immune system function, neurological and endocrine dysfunctions, and conditions related to pulmonary and cardiometabolic functions, all of which are related to the emerging concerns in the post-COVID period.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into points of potential intervention with personalized lifestyle medicine for remediation of dysfunction that ultimately influences senescence and accelerated biological age.

PLMI's signature annual event, The Thought Leaders Consortium, is truly a global gathering, with more than 90 countries represented among presenters and attendees. 

As in the previous nine years, this year's conference will be a dynamic forum for unique interactions and a convergence of ideas among our presenters, attendees, and conference sponsors.

Please visit plminstitute.org for additional information and to register to attend virtually or in person.

About the Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute

PLMI is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit educational institute. Its mission is to bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, media leaders, and other stakeholders to focus on new models of healthcare delivery, advancements in medical nutrition therapy, and exciting emerging science.

PLMI has become the recognized global leader in the development of personalized lifestyle medicine. The annual Thought Leaders Consortium has gained a worldwide reputation for excellence, and PLMI's educational footprint includes digital and live events throughout the year. More than 30,000 healthcare professionals from around the world now regularly engage with PLMI, and this collective knowledge has positively impacted the lives of patients all over the world.

Media Contact:

Nicole Fox

info@plminstitute.org

858-877-0305

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Featured Image for Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (PLMI)

Featured Image for Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (PLMI)

You just read:

Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute Will Host Highly Anticipated Annual Conference in October 2022

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.