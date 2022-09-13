AbacusNext Extends Executive Team to Include Experts on Business Growth, Culture and Transformation

Company adds Andy Burner, SVP, people strategy, and Stephanie Johnson, SVP, business transformation, to lead purposeful transformation and growth across the organization

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading provider of comprehensive software and experienced services for legal and accounting professionals, announced today the addition of two new experts to the executive team. Andy Burner, SVP of people strategy, and Stephanie Johnson, SVP of business transformation, have both joined the company to lead purposeful transformation and growth across the organization.



Burner comes to AbacusNext with broad HR, commercial and leadership experience across multiple countries in IT and high-growth SaaS companies. Most recently he worked as COO for the Americas for Xero, a provider of accounting software for small businesses. He started at Xero’s headquarters in Wellington, New Zealand, in 2014 and moved to Denver in 2017 to help establish the company’s Americas base. Xero scaled from 284,000 subscribers to 3.2 million subscribers and 750 employees to over 4,500 employees over his tenure. Prior to Xero, Burner held senior operational and leadership roles at various IT and telecommunications companies in New Zealand. He also serves as the New Zealand honorary consul in Colorado.

In his role as SVP of people strategy, Burner will be instrumental in creating the company’s future workplace and a culture rooted in high-performing, customer-centric teams.

“I am excited to be joining AbacusNext and look forward to working alongside the rest of the team to enable the company’s growth and evolution,” states Burner. “Our goal is to bring the best support, technology and products to our clients and the industry, and I am proud to empower our passionate and dedicated team members to help us reach that goal.”

Johnson joins AbacusNext with over 15 years of experience growing and transforming organizations to achieve their operational, financial and strategic goals. She brings experience leading change from strategy through implementation. Most recently, she was with Wells Fargo where she was the SVP of process improvement and intelligent automation and led teams to optimize processes across the commercial bank. Prior to that, as a consulting director, Johnson led platform implementations, M&A program management, strategic planning and process optimization across multiple sectors, including financial services, technology, logistics and nonprofits.

In her role as business transformation leader, Johnson will use best practices across program and project management, process optimization, data analysis and change management to organically and inorganically grow AbacusNext through transformative change.

“I look forward to working with the team at AbacusNext to help the organization grow and transform into the company of the future,” states Johnson. “Abacus has an opportunity to bring an already strong reputation to the next level. I look forward to ensuring that reputation continues to succeed through advances in our products and processes with the help of the great people who work here.”

“We all see that the business world is facing a transformation in the way we all work. Our goal is to create a culture of excellence at our organization where our employees are empowered to do their best work,” states Keri Gohman, CEO of AbacusNext. “We are thrilled to have both Stephanie and Andy join our executive team to help us drive the changes needed as an organization to ensure our clients receive the best possible products and services available. We understand that a superior client experience starts first with our internal culture and are committed to supporting them as they drive these changes for our organization and its continued growth.”

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading software, integrated payments, and experience services provider, delivering best-in-class cloud applications to over 10,000 legal and accounting firms. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a comprehensive product portfolio spanning practice management, document automation, and integrated payment processing, AbacusNext is committed to empowering firms to improve operational and financial performance. Products include Zola Suite, AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, OfficeTools, HotDocs and Abacus Payments Exchange (APX). To learn more, visit abacusnext.com.

