Everest Discovery Sponsoring NAMWOLF’s 2022 Annual Meeting

Company executives on-site to showcase eDiscovery offerings and support diversity and inclusion in the legal industry

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announced the company is sponsoring the NAMWOLF 2022 Annual Meeting taking place September 18-21 in Chicago.



At this year’s annual conference, Everest will have a table (#5) where attendees can visit with Sue Pellegrino, owner and president, and John Trickey, managing director.

The National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit trade association comprised of minority and women-owned law firms and other interested parties throughout the United States. Everest Discovery is a woman-owned business and a supporter and sponsor of NAMWOLF.

“We look forward to attending NAMWOLF and having the opportunity to meet and network with other attendees and sponsors at this conference,” states Pellegrino. “The NAMWOLF membership includes some of the most outstanding law firms in the country. In addition, the organization is well-known for its education and training to support the success of minority-owned firms. We are proud to be partners of such an amazing organization and welcome the opportunity to further support diversity and inclusion in the legal industry.”

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise and a GSA contract holder with SBA-WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certification.

