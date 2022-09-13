Protenus Granted Three New Patents for Patient Privacy Monitoring and Drug Diversion Surveillance Technologies

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further delivering on its fundamental commitment to innovation, Protenus is pleased to announce the grant of three new patents to protect the intellectual property of its patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance technologies. Protenus now holds a number of granted U.S. patents covering various key aspects of patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance technologies, along with several other pending U.S. and foreign patent applications.

U.S. Patent Nos. 11,437,126 and 11,437,128, issued on Sept. 6, 2022, which are both titled "Methods and Systems for Analyzing Accessing of Medical Data." With these patents, Protenus now holds a number of granted U.S. patents covering various techniques for determining patient data access events that constitute possible breaches of patient data. For example, the newly granted patents cover numerous techniques including: retrieving EMR access data and HR data, determining patterns of access events, applying a filter to access data to prevent excessive false positives, and displaying alerts related to possible breaches, among other things.

Protenus is also pleased to announce the recent grant of US Patent No. 11,437,131 titled "Methods and Systems for Analyzing Accessing of Drug Dispensing Systems." With this patent, Protenus also now holds a number of granted U.S. patents covering various techniques for detecting anomalous drug dispensing events. For example, the newly granted patent covers numerous techniques including: clustering dispensing events into groups, determining dispensing patterns, and displaying alerts for outlier dispensing events, among other things.

Any licensing inquiries or other questions about Protenus' patent portfolio should be directed to Protenus General Counsel, Amy Much at amy.much@protenus.com.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do.

Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

