Marketing & Ad Agency Motive Hires New VP Group Creative Director to Lead Company’s LA Office

New hire brings fresh perspectives as part of the company's mission to deliver culturally-driven creative solutions.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing and ad agency Motive , a member of the Project Worldwide agency network, welcomes Lixaida Lorenzo as the new VP Group Creative Director out of Motive’s LA office. The new hire serves as a catalyst for the agency’s business growth, offering current and future clients new perspectives on creative solutions that are in tune with what is happening in culture while remaining true to their brand.



Lorenzo brings over 20 years of award-winning creative experience to the role, having served as creative director at both David & Goliath and J. Walter Thompson Worldwide. Her portfolio of work includes major campaigns for Gatorade, Jack in the Box, Heineken, and more. During her career, Lorenzo has helped execute some of the most talked about campaigns including the most recent Chicken Scented Mask campaign for Jack in the Box and “Sweat and Win” for Gatorade. As VP Group Creative Director, Lorenzo will oversee Motive’s LA creative team.

“At Motive, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries to create work that not only ingrains itself in culture but also leads culture,” said Matt Statman, CEO and CCO of Motive. “We don’t just want to be part of the conversation, we want to deliver work that sparks the conversation. Lixaida's background and creative trajectory bring a diverse perspective that will further strengthen our ability to put our brand partners at the center of culturally relevant dialogue and engagement. Setting ourselves up for even bigger growth.”

Hitting the ground running, Lorenzo kickstarts her time at Motive with work for Brisk, bubly, Burger King, and more. In addition, Lorenzo will serve as a mentor to the LA creative team, working hand in hand with all of Motive’s creative leadership to foster big ideas that spark their next creative breakthrough.

“As a creative problem solver, Motive’s culture-driven and open-minded ethos immediately felt like home to me,” said Lorenzo. “Whether it's an experience, a campaign, a podcast, or a social activation, we are poised to deliver creative solutions that drive results.”

About Motive

Motive is a creative collective that lives and operates at the center and speed of culture. Built on six unique studios—Brand Communications, Digital & Social, Content, Experiential, Strategy & Cultural Insights and Design—the company is uniquely capable of leveraging best-in-class capabilities for the right brands, on the right projects, at exactly the right times. Motive chases greatness with its partners every day, and are always looking for new relationships to build. Learn more at thinkmotive.com/ .

About Lixaida Lorenzo

VP Group Creative Director

Lixaida Lorenzo started her career 22 years ago as an intern at JWT (J. Walter Thompson) San Juan and worked her way up to become the General Creative Director. There she led their award-winning creative department, and worked for local and global brands such as Gatorade, Cadbury, Heineken, Kraft, Ford, Nestlé, Unilever, and AT&T. She then moved to LA to help lead the creative team at The Many where she worked on accounts such as Netflix, IMAX, Univision, Coca-Cola, The Raiders, QDOBA, Chambord and Spindrift. She then went on to lead the Jack In the Box account at David and Goliath as its ECD for 2.5 years. Her work has been recognized by Cannes, Clio, One Show, Webby’s, Effies, Shorty’s, Promax, Communication Arts, New York Festival, AdAge, and the London International Advertising Festival, and was also named Adweek top 100 creatives.

Media Contact

Jeannie Evanchan

Praytell Agency

jeannie@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e61175ff-9f84-4fc9-8ff2-6e6a655b0eb3