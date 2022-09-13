Circle Logistics Partners with Transport Pro to Enhance Load Matching Capabilities for Carriers

Circle’s Transport Pro carrier insights enables faster, more efficient carrier-load matching

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced integration with transportation management company Transport Pro’s Carrier Sourcing and Lane Synergy Tools for matching carriers with loads according to lane, freight type and equipment profile.



This carrier sourcing integration is essential for booking active shipments that need to be moved from challenging areas. Circle team members can now best assist shippers and carriers by utilizing the Carrier Sourcing Tool dashboard to enter a load destination and equipment type to be matched with carriers who have completed that specific lane in the past. Additionally, inputting origin and destination details into the Lane Synergy Tool enables the Circle team to receive insights on all customer lanes available, quickly matching capacity in their network when drafting a new customer request for proposal (RFP).

“The data our customer service representatives obtain by using Transport Pro’s Carrier Sourcing and Lane Synergy Tools is irreplaceable,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO of Circle Logistics. “Resulting insights allow our employees to serve our current and potential customers faster by quickly matching lanes with best-suited capacity and capabilities.”

The system also provides the Circle team with insights like the number of times the carrier has completed the load in that lane, while also providing average rates, carrier rating and other resourceful data – ultimately using a scorecard system to match carriers that will be successful in completing specific loads. Circle is able to match shippers’ loads with carriers’ capabilities and capacity with 100% confidence.

“The carrier sourcing tools help to improve carrier-shipper relationships and allow the Circle team members to use the latest technology for streamlined, more efficient processes and procedures, which aid in Circle’s expressed goal of providing better work-life balance for employees,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology for Transport Pro.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a United States owned and operated transportation management company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. Our web-based solution streamlines operations for trucking companies, brokers and third-party logistics. Transport Pro’s mission is to provide a user-friendly platform that improves both internal and external workflows, while reducing human error and promoting business growth. From load management to a full financial package, the TMS is easily implemented across multiple locations and provides the visibility that both customers and internal networks demand. For more information, visit www.transportpro.net .

