2022 LG PROJECTORS DESIGNED TO UPGRADE THE BOARDROOM AND ELEVATE THE HOME CINEMA EXPERIENCE

Utilizing 4K UHD Technology to Deliver Modern Solutions for both Business and Home

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) announced today its latest lineup of projectors with the LG ProBeam model BU53PST to upgrade the boardroom and the introduction of the premium LG CineBeam 4K laser projector models HU915QE and HU915QB to upgrade the home cinema experience.

LG's latest projectors are feature-rich. Whether elevating a collaborative space for business or taking a home theatre to the next level, LG projectors are powerful companions that deliver outstanding brightness and excellent picture quality.

2022 LG ProBeam Lineup

LG ProBeam projectors are tailored to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for all professional environments, including corporate, retail, hospitality, sports, and education. The LG ProBeam 4K laser projector model BU53PST offers high-definition clarity designed for business, providing everyone in the room with crisp, clear images from a short distance even in brightly lit settings.

LG ProBream model BU53PST offers multiple features including:

An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 Short Throw Ratio 1 , meaning a high-definition large screen displays the same clarity even from a short distance in a tight space.

UHD experience with 0.94 Short Throw Ratio , meaning a high-definition large screen displays the same clarity even from a short distance in a tight space. Stunning visual quality up to 300-inch big screens 2 with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

with 8.3 million pixels utilizing UHD Laser technology. A contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1 delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without the loss of picture quality. With Lens Shift & Zoom x1.2 and Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the LG ProBeam BU53PST can be installed and adjusted to set the screen to the exact size and location needed.

LG ProBeam projectors are equipped with LG webOS, which enables users to access premium LG features when connected to the internet using Wi-Fi. Users can also conveniently share their screen using Bluetooth pairing and Miracast® technology, which mirrors content from a range of electronic devices, including mobile devices. These features eliminate the hassle of using any external connecting devices to pair other devices to projectors.

In Canada, LG ProBeam 4K projector model BU53PST is now available. Visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/business/projectors to learn more and where to purchase.

Specifications:



BU53PST-GL Projection System DLP Native Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR HDR10 Light Source Type Laser (LD + P/W) Light Source Life Time (High Brightness) Up to 20,000 hours Brightness 5,000 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio (Full On / Full Off) 3,000,000:1 Noise (Typical) High / Mid / Low 29 / 27 / 26 dB(A) Projection Lens Lens Shift Horizontal ± 20%, Vertical ± 50% Zoom x 1.2 Screen Size 40-300 inches Throw Ratio 0.94 – 1.14 Sound Speaker Output 5W + 5W Stereo Bluetooth Yes Net Size (W x D x H) 370 x 290 x 155.7 mm Net Weight 9.7 kg HDMI 2 USB Type-A 2 (USB 2.0) Platform webOS 4.5 DICOM Yes HDBaseT Yes RS-232 Yes

2022 LG CineBeam Lineup

The new LG CineBeam Premium 4K laser Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models HU915QE and HU915QB feature sophisticated technologies such as auto brightness and the ability to create a 100-inch image when placed only 9.8 centimetres3 from the wall, delivering stellar picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design.

The new LG CineBeam projectors are an excellent choice for consumers looking to create their very own private cinemas with immersive, large-scale images that can be projected directly onto the wall or a dedicated screen. Compact and easy to set up, both models are suitable for most indoor spaces but also look great in backyards after the sun has set.

Perfect for film buffs looking to add something special to their décor, the LG CineBeam HU915QE has been thoughtfully designed with a premium fabric cover courtesy of Danish textile company Kvadrat to harmonize with home furnishings and interiors, while the LG CineBeam HU915QB comes with a premium grey fabric accent that blends into your space.

The new CineBeam projectors feature several advanced image-enhancing technologies for the optimal viewing experience, including:

Real 4K resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, the advanced laser technology in the new projectors delivers an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and high peak brightness, elevating content by revealing more details in dark and bright scenes.

resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, the advanced laser technology in the new projectors delivers an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and high peak brightness, elevating content by revealing more details in dark and bright scenes. 4-, 9- and 15-point warping provides easy horizontal and vertical alignment, which allows for flexible placement without distortion.

Model HU915QE generates 3,700 ANSI lumens while LG HU915QB delivers 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness via a 3-channel laser light source.

Brightness Optimizer on the LG CineBeam HU915QB adjusts according to ambient light conditions.

Rated for 20,000 hours of use which translates to a lifespan four times longer than conventional projector lamps. 6

LG's webOS smart platform offers intuitive controls and navigation with easy access to a wide range of popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV. 4

2.2 Ch 40W Sound with four 10W speakers creates a surround-sound experience for total immersion, no extra speakers required. For more powerful, theatre-like surround sound, users can effortlessly connect up to two LG Bluetooth speakers at once.5

The LG CineBeam Premium 4K laser projector models HU915QE and HU915QB are now available. Visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/projectors to learn more and where to purchase.

Specifications:



HU915QE HU915QB Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 3,700 ANSI Lumens 3,000 ANSI Lumens Light Source 3-Channel Laser 3-Channel Laser Lamp Life 20,000 hours 20,000 hours Brightness Optimizer Auto Brightness + Iris Mode + Adaptive Contrast Auto Brightness + Iris Mode + Adaptive Contrast TruMotion Yes Yes Filmmaker Mode Yes Yes Screen Size 90-120 inches 90-120 inches Throw Distance 100-inch @ 10cm 100-inch @ 10cm Throw Ratio 0.19 0.19 Zoom Fixed Fixed Lens Shift - - Keystone Correction 4/9/15 Point Warping 4/9/15 Point Warping webOS Yes Yes Apple AirPlay 2 / HomeKit Yes Yes Screen Share Yes Yes (with Miracast supporting device) Integrated Speakers 40W (2.2 Ch) 40W (2.2 Ch) Remote Control Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Inputs HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2

1 It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m. 2 Screen sizes measured diagonally. 3 Model HU915QE projects images ranging from 90 to 120 inches in size (measured diagonally). It can produce a stunningly sharp 90-inch image when placed just 5.6 centimeters from the wall or a massive 120-inch picture at a distance of only 18.3 centimeters. 4 Internet connection and subscription to streaming services required. Supported services may differ by country. Streaming and mirroring content from iOS devices available via Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. iOS devices require software version 12.3 and above (macOS version 10.14.5 and above for Apple products) and must be on the same Wi-Fi network as LG CineBeam. 5 Compatibility guaranteed with LG Bluetooth speakers only. 6 2022 LG CineBeam premium projector sets new standard for the Home Cinema Experience. LG NEWSROOM. (2022, May 20). Retrieved September 9, 2022, from https://www.lgnewsroom.com/2022/05/2022-lg-cinebeam-premium-projector-sets-new-standard-for-the-home-cinema-experience/

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

