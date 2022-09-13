Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope Market is forecast to reach $299.4 million by 2027 – IndustryARC

Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope Market is forecast to reach $299.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope Market is forecast to reach $299.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.This confocal microscope which helps to provide valuable information about wound healing in the postsurgical cornea, especially after keratorefractive and transplant surgery, which in turn, creates a huge opportunity for the growth of the spinning disk confocal microscope market share. Besides, in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing usage of this confocal microscopy in the classification of systems such as tablets, film coatings, plasma membranes and colloidal systems, which in turn, spur the growth of the spinning disk confocal microscope market size in the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope industry are –

1. Olympus Corporation

2. Leica Microsystem

3. ZEISS Group (Carl Zeiss Meditec AG)

4. Nikon Corporation

5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Segmental Analysis:

1. Dual Spinning Disk confocal is the widely used optical technology across a wide range of biological sciences, from plant science to mammalian models. This optical technique offers high contrast 3D image sets, image discrete optical sections in thick samples and others, thereby these benefits make the confocal microscope best suited for plant and mammalian study. Growing advancements in life science offer leverage for the growth of Spinning Disk confocal microscopy.

2. North America dominated the Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope market share with more than 34.4% in 2021 and is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.

3. Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope In life science applications is expected to grow with at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to its applications such as observing the internal workings of cellular processes in the living cells and use lower light levels to provide accurate cell physiology through real-time image acquisition.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Component Confocal Spinning Disk Systems, Microscopes By Technology Dual Spinning Disk, Conventional Spinning Disk By Application Life Sciences, Biomedical Research, Developmental Biology, Food Processing, Colloid Chemistry and Others By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Rising Nano-technology based research: Nanotechnology is one of the emerging vertical of importance for energy, healthcare, electronics, and many more. Nanotechnology application requires high resolution and technically advance microscopes for catering its application in high tech industries such as life science and others.

2. Growing R&D activities across industries such as Pharmaceutical, life science: R&D activities across several industries such as semiconductor, life science, pharmaceutical and others are projected to compliment the spinning disk confocal microscope market. Further growing chronic diseases has propelled research and development of advance drug delivery and life science for efficient health care and diagnosis to drive adoption of nanomaterial in drug delivery and to develop advance diagnosis technique.

3. Limited image acquisition of single-beam laser confocal microscope: The single-beam laser confocal microscope is limited in image acquisition speed due to the need for extremely precise control of galvanometer mirrors that are used to raster scan the beam across the specimen, as well as the limited number of photons emitted by the specimen during the pixel dwell time.

