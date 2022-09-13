Avivatech Launches the XpressScan Solution for Retail

Automate check handling with Avivatech's check product suite of solutions

Avivatech, LLC, an innovative software business specializing in cash and check software automation solutions for branch banking and retail payment environments, has launched the XpressScan solution as part of its suite of check automation applications. The XpressScan solution offers a streamlined, end-to-end check deposit solution designed for aggregated deposits in multiple-user situations delivering simplified and improved workflow efficiencies for retail operations.

XpressScan manages the deposit process by converting checks into Check 21 compliant images, conducting image quality analysis, and securely transmitting the files to each retailer's designated financial institutions. The solution, which easily integrates with cash automation systems, is ideal for organizations with multiple locations, distribution operations with third-party delivery drivers and field technicians, or single-location organizations that require multiple cashiers to make deposits at the end of their shift. Retailers' existing payment processes can continue handling both cash and checks, with the checks now being deposited electronically.

"XpressScan is the future of check automation. It's a simple but effective, deposit solution that gets the processing out of the way, so retail organizations can focus on their day-to-day priorities," said Jeff Hempker, president, Avivatech. "Introducing XpressScan to our check product suite of solutions helps to meet an important need that is too often filled piecemeal with individual applications for each. Avivatech makes check deposits easy by taking the hassle out of a time consuming and error-prone process."

With the XpressScan solution, each employee uses his or her own login, and there are role-based rules for frontline operators, supervisors, and administrators. This enables businesses that need to keep track of multiple deposits by multiple employees to do so in a streamlined, easy-to-use manner. Additionally, XpressScan contains all the standard safeguards needed in a check deposit application, including Image Quality Analysis (IQA), duplicate detection, MICR verification and editing, and image disposition. A final balancing summary with each deposit then checks for mistakes and prompts the operator to make any necessary corrections.

About Avivatech

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., Avivatech LLC is a standalone subsidiary of Digital Check Corp. and is dedicated to transaction automation software. Formed from the software groups of Digital Check Corp. and Benchmark Technology Group, Inc., the combined business unit possesses unparalleled expertise in cash and check automation workflows. For more information, visit www.avivatech.com.

