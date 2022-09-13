Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,764 in the last 365 days.

Avivatech Launches the XpressScan Solution for Retail

Automate check handling with Avivatech's check product suite of solutions

Avivatech, LLC, an innovative software business specializing in cash and check software automation solutions for branch banking and retail payment environments, has launched the XpressScan solution as part of its suite of check automation applications. The XpressScan solution offers a streamlined, end-to-end check deposit solution designed for aggregated deposits in multiple-user situations delivering simplified and improved workflow efficiencies for retail operations.

XpressScan manages the deposit process by converting checks into Check 21 compliant images, conducting image quality analysis, and securely transmitting the files to each retailer's designated financial institutions. The solution, which easily integrates with cash automation systems, is ideal for organizations with multiple locations, distribution operations with third-party delivery drivers and field technicians, or single-location organizations that require multiple cashiers to make deposits at the end of their shift. Retailers' existing payment processes can continue handling both cash and checks, with the checks now being deposited electronically.

"XpressScan is the future of check automation. It's a simple but effective, deposit solution that gets the processing out of the way, so retail organizations can focus on their day-to-day priorities," said Jeff Hempker, president, Avivatech. "Introducing XpressScan to our check product suite of solutions helps to meet an important need that is too often filled piecemeal with individual applications for each. Avivatech makes check deposits easy by taking the hassle out of a time consuming and error-prone process."

With the XpressScan solution, each employee uses his or her own login, and there are role-based rules for frontline operators, supervisors, and administrators. This enables businesses that need to keep track of multiple deposits by multiple employees to do so in a streamlined, easy-to-use manner. Additionally, XpressScan contains all the standard safeguards needed in a check deposit application, including Image Quality Analysis (IQA), duplicate detection, MICR verification and editing, and image disposition. A final balancing summary with each deposit then checks for mistakes and prompts the operator to make any necessary corrections.

About Avivatech

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., Avivatech LLC is a standalone subsidiary of Digital Check Corp. and is dedicated to transaction automation software. Formed from the software groups of Digital Check Corp. and Benchmark Technology Group, Inc., the combined business unit possesses unparalleled expertise in cash and check automation workflows. For more information, visit www.avivatech.com.

Click here to learn more about Avivatech or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005329/en/

You just read:

Avivatech Launches the XpressScan Solution for Retail

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.