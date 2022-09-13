Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,764 in the last 365 days.

QurAlis to Present at 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum (BEF), taking place on September 21-22, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland. Dr. Roet will present as detailed below:

QurAlis Company Presentation
DATE: Thursday, September 22, 2022
TIME: 11:30AM CET
LOCATION: Track H, Emerald Room

CNS: Focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases Panel
DATE: Thursday, September 22, 2022
TIME: 12:05PM CET
LOCATION: Ballroom

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation
QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quralis-to-present-at-22nd-annual-biotech-in-europe-forum-301622279.html

SOURCE QurAlis

You just read:

QurAlis to Present at 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.