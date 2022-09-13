IMM Successfully Maintains SOC 2® Type 2 Certification for eSign

eSignature provider adds eReceiptsPlus to certification upon completing intricate audit demonstrating its commitment to airtight security practices and regulatory compliance

IMM, the only eSignature provider of eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, announced today the successful completion of its 2022 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination, which ensures compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data. By opting to undergo this voluntary audit for the third year in a row IMM maintains its competitive advantage and further affirms IMM's long-standing commitment to information and data security practices. As this assessment has become increasingly important now more than ever, IMM continues to reinforce its policies, procedures and operations not only meet, but exceed the industry standards for security, availability and confidentiality.

In the face of evolving cyber threats, every organization endures a slew of customer requests for security assurance. IMM's focus has been on supporting and providing eSignature and digital transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. The successful completion of the SOC 2 certification is yet another example of IMM's commitment to providing banks and credit unions with advanced, innovative and secure technology that distinguish it from other eSignature vendors. Doing its due diligence with the addition of IMM's newest digital solution, eReceiptsPlus, IMM offers the highest level of protection and controls and shows those controls are working on-site. Earning the SOC 2 certification attests that IMM is committed to protecting customer data and system resources against unauthorized access.

"In today's cyberthreat-infested landscape, proving compliance is now a prerequisite for banks and credit unions. Anticipating customers' needs for a transparent processes, we are extremely proud of this achievement," said Nish Shah, CTO at IMM. "Companies must increasingly prove they're vigilant about protecting themselves and their customers. Customers not only want to know whether you've put in place systems and security controls to safeguard their sensitive data, but they demand honesty and transparency in how you handle that data. One of the best ways to provide this assurance is the SOC 2 Type II report."

System Organization Control (SOC2) is a technical auditing process conducted by independent auditors who measure the availability, security, and integrity of an organization's unique data processing systems, and ultimately determine whether effective safeguards and controls are in place. To comply with SOC2, IMM demonstrates it has established precise policies and procedures in accordance with the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for security, availability and confidentiality. Additionally, the report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for organizations operating in highly regulated industries such as financial services.

Security compliance audits are essential for both security, profitability and operating effectiveness. As part of the extensive and comprehensive auditing process, IMM worked with 360 Advanced, Inc. for the second year now to pass the SOC 2 audit. While there are several companies that provide a SOC certification, IMM selected 360 Advanced based on their responses to the interview and the quality of their customer service as well as their previous success together on this rigorous audit. Companies are increasingly reliant on a host of cloud-based services to store data in a landscape where breaches are rising. IMM provides an added layer of protection that can assure partners that security problems are a thing of the past.

Powering millions of end-to-end digital transactions each month, IMM eSign seamlessly interfaces with existing business systems to optimize back-office operations and provide a more dynamic and engaging customer experience. The transaction experience is frictionless and easy to use for financial institution employees while maintaining the safety and security for customers to sign documents remotely.

About IMM

For 26 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1,566 banks and credit unions use IMM's eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment.

For more information, visit www.immonline.com or call 1.800.836.4750. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005389/en/