Uplift Aerospace to Make Major Announcement at the International Astronautical Congress Paris

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. NRPI

Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone - Symbol: NRPI) is delighted to announce that they will be traveling to Paris, France from September 18th-23rd, 2022, to attend the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) with the Space+5 astronaut class. The historic announcement will be made during Yuri's Night on September 21st, 2022. The IAC 2022 theme will be "Space for @ll" to reach beyond the space community and bring together diverse communities, offering great opportunities for networking and forging new contacts and potential partnerships.

Space+5 is a commercial astronaut class of five individuals selected in June 2022 to train as commercial astronauts as part of Uplift's Space+ Web3 Space Program. The Space+5 includes Ruben Salinas as the first astronaut and group leader, Sydney Hamilton, Mike Mongo, Trent Tresch, and Joan Melendez-Misner. As the first chosen astronaut and community ambassador, Ruben Salinas will travel to space aboard an upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. The full Space+5 class is training to support the mission and will also fly if an additional opportunity arises.

Space+ is the world's first Web3 Space Program by Uplift Aerospace to increase access and diversity in space while conserving the Earth. The Space+5 is a five-person astronaut class pioneering culture in space through historic activations focused on our key pillars: Art, Science, and Philanthropy. The Space+5 is the first astronaut class building toward creating Uplift Aerospace's "Starborn Space Program". The Starborn Space Program is working to create a range of missions over the long term that will contract a diverse group of individuals from the community to train and serve as commercial astronauts. Membership to the space program is facilitated through ownership of Launch Pass NFT tokens that double as membership for real-life access to space, including suborbital space flights, the International Space Station, astronaut training, and other authentic space-related events.

The Starborn Space Program is using artificial reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), NFTs, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology to increase access and diversity in space by providing space experiences and opportunities for its members. The upcoming Starborn NFT collection will provide access to a Web3 metaverse for holders, creating a technological bridge for commerce and culture between Earth and space.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors .

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: