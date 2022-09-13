JUDY RENTZ SHARES HER MOST CHERISHED MEMORY IN HER BOOK

Author Judy Rentz writes about what attributed to the person she has become today in her book Fighting to Survive

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a quote that says, "Life is beautiful but living is pain" and many people actually believe this. However, living, for author Judy Rentz, is not a pain. It just is and is especially better with the accompaniment of the Bible, and she tells why in her book "Fighting to Survive."Published in December last year by Xulon Press, "Fighting to Survive" is an honest non-fiction about the life once lived by its author. The pages gradually unfold the truth that there is help for those who suffer and have been suffering. That there is a way of getting out of the pain.Judy Rentz, the author, writes, "There is help for you. I write this to let you know we "sufferers" now have help. Six and a half years I lay in gripping, deathly pain, but praise God, help came."An Amazon customer named Barry P. King says, "I liked that from the beginning, she was extremely transparent. Being non-fiction, I realize this was not meant to be a page-turner but I myself felt compelled to read it through fully on the first day!"Rentz, a proud country girl, only has nothing but wisdom to share in her book, where she mentions the impressive upbringing she witnessed and experienced growing up and credits her mother for everything she knows now. Available on Amazon, "Fighting to Survive" is a great present for those who are in need of some guidance as Judy Rentz shares her most cherished memory there that is also the reason of the person that she is today.