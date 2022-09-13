Eight prized bass are still swimming! Catch them by Sept. 30 to win

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program is ending another successful season. Any bass caught in Season 10 (Oct. 1, 2021 - Sept. 30, 2022) must be submitted by Oct. 15 to qualify for prizing.

The same deadline applies to the eight pink-tagged bass still swimming in specific waters throughout Florida, as part of the 10-Tag Celebration to commemorate TrophyCatch’s tenth season. Catching one of these special bass and successfully submitting it to TrophyCatch will net the lucky angler a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops gift card and $1,000 to shop at AFTCO, plus a chance at an additional $10,000. For the specific locations and rules, visit our TrophyCatch website.

The TrophyCatch program rewards anglers who provide documentation of their catch and release of largemouth bass weighing 8 pounds or heavier in Florida. To be eligible for prizes, anglers are required to submit photos or videos of their catch to TrophyCatch.com, showing the entire fish and its weight on a scale, before releasing it back into the water. Participants are also automatically entered in a free boat drawing just for registering. FWC biologists use TrophyCatch data for bass research to make informed decisions about the management of Florida bass fisheries and to promote the catch and release of trophy bass.

For the latest news about the TrophyCatch 10-TAG Celebration subscribe to the program’s topic email (select “TrophyCatch” under “Freshwater Fishing”). For more information about the TrophyCatch program or the 10-TAG Celebration, email KP Clements at Kp.Clements@MyFWC.com