Global Air Brake System Market is Projected to Reach USD 7.36 Billion by 2030 – Exclusive Study by Emergen Research

Air Brake System Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries across various regions

Growing demand for heavy truck and commercial vehicles, and rising demand for air brakes in the railway sector are driving global air brakes system revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air brakes system market size was USD 5.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for heavy trucks and commercial vehicles and rising demand for air brakes in the railway sector are factors expected to drive the market revenue growth. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries across various regions have led to the surge in demand for heavy trucks and commercial vehicles which use air brake systems extensively and rising demand for air brakes in the railway sector. Additionally, rapid economic development has led to the rising demand for freight trains globally. The railroad system is excellent for moving bulk goods over long distances and is an economical and energy-efficient means of transportation. In many countries, railroads are the preferred mode of transportation over cars and other vehicles.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 29 May 2020, ZF Friedrichshafen AG acquired Westinghouse Air Brake Company (WABCO). WABCO is integrated into ZF as its Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Division. The acquisition benefits customers by providing them with innovative advanced technology, and an extensive product portfolio.

The air drum brake segment is expected to register the highest revenue share over the forecast period. Drum braking systems are widely used because of their simplistic design and low manufacturing cost. In addition, compared to air disc brakes, air drum brakes are more inexpensive, simpler to manufacture, and require less maintenance.

The compressor segment is expected to grow at a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Modern compressed air brakes are designed to keep working automatically even if a leak or other problem causes a train to lose some of its compressed air supply. A second emergency reservoir is present in the majority of systems, allowing for quick application in emergencies.

The rolling stock segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The majority of trains in the world have braking systems that drive brake blocks into wheels or brake pads onto discs using compressed air. Rising demand for rail transportation of goods as well as for railways as an inexpensive mode of transportation can drive the revenue growth of the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Knorr-Bremse AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Meritor, Inc., Haldex, Wabtec Corporation, Nabtesco Automotive Corporation, Brake Systems Inc., Tenneco Inc., SORL Auto Parts, Inc., and Grindlays Engine Parts Pvt. Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Air Brakes System based on type, component, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Air Disc Brake

Air Drum Brake

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Compressor

Governor

Tank

Air Dryer

Foot Valve

Brake Chamber

Slack Adjuster

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Trucks

Bus

Rolling Stock

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Air Brake System market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Air Brake System market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Air Brake System Market Size Worth USD 7.36 Billion in 2030