Personal Care Packaging Market to Reach USD 40.15 Billion by 2028: Reports and Data

The global personal care packaging market size is expected to reach USD 40.15 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global personal care packaging market size is expected to reach USD 40.15 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for cosmetic products such as nail paints and perfumes is expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, increasing focus on attractive appearance of personal care products, emergence of state-of-the-art processes to manufacture flexible packaging, need to reduce consumption of raw materials, and high demand for bio-plastic to improve packaging performance are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.Use of clear and natural personal care packaging materials with detailed decoration is increasing at a fast pace. Silk screens, embossing, and soft-touch are often used to provide consumers with a sense of packaging's superiority and sophisticated decoration. Environmental packaging options such as photochromic self-heating tubes and round paperboard packaging have transformed the cosmetic packaging landscape. This factor is expected to increase revenue growth of the global personal care packaging market. However, use of plastics for manufacturing packaging items and volatile prices of raw materials required to produce packaging products are factors that could restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for eco-friendly packaging products and increasing preferences for innovative packaging solutions such as stand-up pouches are factors expected to drive personal care packaging market growth. Increasing consumer awareness of sustainable, compact, and long-lasting product packaging is supporting boost market revenue growth. Inclining demand for biodegradable packaging material, especially in developed countries, and rising awareness about personal hygiene & health among youngsters are expected to boost demand for personal care packaging.Moreover, manufacturers can persuade consumers to try innovative products by offering goods in low-cost, small-sized formats, and this strategy is gaining popularity in the global market, since high sales volumes are one of the main preventive measures for large number of users. Various major players have started to focus on recyclable characteristics of manufacturing packets using materials such as sugar cane, mycelium, and post-consumer recycled plastics as the shift toward ecologically friendly alternatives progressed.Some Key Highlights from the Report:• Bottles segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to many benefits of using bottles as cosmetic product packaging such as high tensile strength, versatility, package integrity, and non-reactive with content.• Paper segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Paper packaging offer various properties such as recyclability, reusability, high mechanical strength, printability, lightweight, and wide availability. In addition, high demand for eco-friendly products is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment in the upcoming years.• Cosmetics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Constantly rising demand for cosmetics, increasing focus of the fashion industry to use online platform in order to increase sales, and rapidly growing e-Commerce sector, especially in developing countries are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment.• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. The market in Unites States is expected to be contribute major revenue share in North America market, as it is a manufacturing hub of cosmetics and personal grooming products. Additionally, increasing online sales of these products and expansion of e-Commerce channels is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region. For instance, Government of U.S. implemented a new norm that necessitates monitoring of every product before these are classified as natural. Major players in the global market report include Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Albéa Services SAS, Ampac Holdings LLC, Gerresheimer AG, and AptarGroup. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global personal care packaging market based on product type, materials type, application, and region:Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)• Bottles• Jars• Cans• Tubes• PouchesMaterial Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)• Plastic• Glass• Metal• PaperApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)• Skin Care• Oral Care• Hair Care• Cosmetic• Bath & Showers• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)• North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo U.K.o Franceo Italyo Spaino Swedeno Beneluxo Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Rest of APAC• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of LATAM• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao U.A.E.o South Africao Israelo Rest of MEA 