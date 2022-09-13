Orthodontics Market Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth In Between 2021 - 2030

Orthodontics procedures are used for cosmetic correction, to improve appearance and provide a healthy functional bite.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global orthodontics market generated $2.76 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $7.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides analysis full of the market. development. trends, key segments, key investment portfolios, value chains, geographic regions and competitive landscape.

Increasing awareness about oral health and the rise of orthodontic products are driving the growth of the global orthodontics market. However, the high cost of orthodontic procedures and adverse effects associated with the treatment are hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing product support for orthodontic treatment and advances in orthodontic products provide new opportunities in the coming years.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 accounted for a majority of the global orthodontics market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in number of orthodontists and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructures. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to the prevalence of malocclusion, rise in disposable income and increase in dental tourism in region.The dental abnormalities such as crooked teeth, bite problems, like an overbite or an underbite, crowded teeth, and jaw misalignment are treated with orthodontics procedures. The orthodontics use fixed and removable dental devices, like braces, retainers, and bands, to change the position of teeth in the mouth for dental procedures.The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to negatively affect orthodontics market growth. Many dental clinics are out of business due to COVID-19 and closures are ongoing in many countries. The spread of COVID-19 has caused major public health concerns. Many dental surgeries are being canceled or postponed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, dental clinics are being rebuilt to be more efficient, which is expected to help market growth after the pandemic.Major Key Players Analyzed In The Report -3M Company,American Orthodontics,Align Technology, Inc.,Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG,Envista Holdings Corporation,G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC),Dentsply Sirona Inc.,Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.,Henry Schein, Inc., andT.P. Orthodontics, Inc.

Factors driving the growth of the orthodontics market include the growing number of dentists and the growing prevalence of malocclusion. Furthermore, the increase in the number of children drives the growth of the market. Dental procedures such as dental sealants are commonly performed on children. According to the Children's Defense Fund, about 73 million children were reported in the U.S. in 2019, and about 530 million children were diagnosed with dental caries in 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Worldwide. . In addition, the increase in research and development in orthodontics contributes to the growth of the orthodontic market.The orthodontic market is segmented by age group, type and region. Based on the age group, the market is categorized into adults and children. The child segment dominated the market in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue into the forecast period, due to the increased prevalence of malocclusion in children.Key Findings Of Study -On the basis of age group, the children segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.Based on of type, the brackets segment was the highest contributor to the orthodontics market in 2020On the basis of region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 