Textured Soy Protein Market to Garner $10.46 Billion by 2030: Says The Brainy Insights

The need for textured soy protein is increasing in markets like Europe and the United States. Growing countries like India and China are predicted to encounter an upsurge in the need for textured soy protein in the future due to rising consumer choice towards healthful products.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global textured soy protein market is expected to grow from USD 4.51 billion in 2021 to USD 10.46 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Health & nutrition are supposed to endorse a healthy variety of food. The manufacturer says that fat-free food, gluten-free, vegan, and non-genetically modified crops affect customer buying power compared to the product with competitors, as they focus on values-based buying. The increasing craze for health-related foods and consumers involved in plant-based protein have impacted the textured soy protein market. In current years, vegans have increased in numbers. The development in lowering the occurrence of heart illness, osteoporosis, and some cancer is particularly relevant.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global textured soy protein market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• CHS Inc., Ultra-Soy textured vegetable proteins are approved Kosher Pareve under the supervision of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, and Halal under the control of the (IFANCA)Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America.



Market Growth & Trends



The textured vegetable protein is called textured soy protein & is made from fat-removed soy flour. The fat-removed soy flour is created from fat-removed soy flakes, achieved by pulling oil from soybeans. Textured soy protein is utilized as an essence or extender of meat with an increased protein element. The textured soy protein is present in granular & dried form in the market. The same texture as beef meat or different meat products. Textured soy protein should be refreshed in boiling water before usage. Customers have specified the usage of meat in their diet for health problems. Consumers have changed their choice of proteins to plant-based, the perfect substitute for meat products. Additionally, an expansion in environmental awareness and animal welfare promotes customers to strive for plant-based products to assure animal well-being, mainly contributing to the development of the market worldwide. Regardless, different plant-based proteins like chia, fava beans, chickpeas, and quinoa are expected to hinder the textured soy protein market development.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the concentrates segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 1.53 billion.



The source segment is divided into isolates, concentrates, and flour. In 2021, the concentrates segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 1.53 billion. Due to being easily digestible, known in granules, less expensive, cholesterol-free, and spray-dried states, they are suitable for consumers of all generations, including youths, pregnant and nursing ladies, and old aged people.



• In 2021, the non-GMO segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33% and market revenue of 1.48 billion.



The type segment is divided into organic, conventional, and non-GMO. In 2021, the non-GMO segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33% and market revenue of 1.48 billion. Rising public awareness of the risks of GM (genetically modified) crops and the need for non-GMO products are anticipated to stimulate market development.



• In 2021, the food segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 1.21billion.



The application segment is divided into food, meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, infant nutrition, and bakery s. In 2021, the food segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 1.21 billion. Nutritional diets with adequate protein fibres are needed in the food. Resulting in the demand for textured soy protein in food being raised. Soya proteins are a promising form of complementary and added proteins due to improving solubility, consistency, emulsification, water absorption, and anti-oxidation, increasing the need in the market.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Textured Soy Protein Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, the Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global textured soy protein market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 1.55 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The US is dominant in the vegan movement. The nation's most significant vegan people are between 25 and 45. The rising number of vegan people in the region and increasing health awareness among the individuals are also anticipated to be critical supporters of North America's textured soy protein market.



Key players operating in the global textured soy protein market are:



• Abbott Nutritionals

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Bunge

• Cargill Inc.

• Costantino Special Protein

• DuPont Nutrition & Health

• Friesland Campina

• Kerry Group Plc.

• New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

• Solae LLC

• The Good Scents Company



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global textured soy protein market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Textured Soy Protein Market by Source:



• Isolates

• Concentrates

• Flour



Global Textured Soy Protein Market by Type:



• Organic

• Conventional

• Non-GMO



Global Textured Soy Protein Market by Application:



• Food

• Meat Substitutes

• Dairy Alternatives

• Infant Nutrition

• Bakery



About the report:



The global textured soy protein market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



