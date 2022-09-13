VOLTERRA Motors Announces Upcoming Fully Electric Powersports Vehicle Line-Up

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOLTERRA Motors (“VOLTERRA” or “the Company”), a US based All-Electric Powersports Vehicles Manufacturer, today announces its upcoming 2023 product line-up including crossover vehicles, youth dirt bikes and ATVs.



A recent spin out of UM Motorcycles, VOLTERRA intends to bring back the joy in riding by replacing existing noisy, and polluting gasoline vehicles with powerful and responsive electric powertrains that surpass internal combustion engine vehicles in torque, acceleration, and overall performance. VOLTERRA will offer consumers vehicles that are superior to its gasoline counterparts in ride feeling & technology without sacrificing range and convenience. This new line and the debut for VOLTERRA includes the VUT crossover vehicle, VTF youth dirt bike series, and VAT Sport and Utility Youth ATVs, which are expected to launch during 2023 and 2024.

“With heightened focus on environmental sustainability and an uncertainty around gas availability and prices in recent years, there has never been a better time to transition to electric powersports vehicles,” said Jose Villegas, Chief Executive Officer of VOLTERRA. “With these new launches, we look forward to shifting the market toward cleaner and more advanced alternatives while bringing new levels of performance, technology and safety available only with electric technology.”

The Company is now accepting dealer applications via its website at www.volterramotors.com

Additional details about the products included in the launch are as follows:

VUT 6000 4WD CROSSOVER VEHICLE





The VOLTERRA VUT Cross-Over vehicle combines the versatility of an ATV with the features of a Utility Vehicle to create a novel recreational and utility outdoor vehicle, ideal for everyday use, hunting, farming, beach cruising and all other off-road applications. The VUT provides the comfort and convenience of step through access, narrow width for tight trails and geared up with cargo racks to haul goods around. Featuring an All-Wheel Drive powertrain with segment-first independent hub motors bringing full riding control and unrivaled off-road capability while delivering power straight to the ground without any power loss transfer.

The VUT comes equipped with Lithium-Ion swappable batteries for extended range, cargo racks, independent front and rear hydraulic suspension and fully customizable rider settings via the VOLTERRA app.

VTF DIRT BIKE SERIES





VOLTERRA is introducing an all-electric platform of youth dirt bikes for kids 6 and up. Equipped with mid-mounted brushless motors ranging from 500W to 1500W of rated power and removable lithium-ion batteries for easy charging and battery swapping on the go.

Equipped with Bluetooth pairing to the VOLTERRA Mobile App for guardians to control max speed, power delivery, down time and multiple other safety and rider settings.

VAT UTILITY YOUTH ATV







The VAT Utility Vehicle ATV is an electric utility youth ATV for kids 10 and older, featuring a mid-mounted motor for smooth power delivery, swappable batteries to extend range with minimum down time and for convenience while recharging. Equipped with fully enclosed floorboards and disc brakes for added safety and integrated front and rear racks for the ultimate utility look. Equipped with Bluetooth pairing to the VOLTERRA Mobile App for guardians to control max speed, power delivery, down time and multiple other safety and rider settings.

VAT-1 SPORT YOUTH ATV





VOLTERRA's VAT-1 Sport Youth ATV is designed for kids 10 and up, featuring a mid-mounted motor for smooth power delivery and swappable batteries to keep the rider on the go with a spare fully charged battery. Fully enclosed floorboards and disc brakes for added safety. The VAT 1 is equipped with front and rear hydraulic suspension for improved handling and rider comfort. Equipped with Bluetooth pairing to the VOLTERRA Mobile App for guardians can control max speed, power delivery, down time and multiple other safety and rider settings.

About VOLTERRA Motors

VOLTERRA Motors was founded through a spin out of UM Motorcycles by Jose Villegas and Diego Villegas. After significant market research and years of product development in the electric vehicle space, the Company will launch a full line-up of electric powersports vehicles in the recreation and utility segments that are both environmentally friendly and cost-efficient while bringing exhilarating riding sensations. Electric technology has emerged as a proven solution to the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels and reliance on oil for transportation. In addition to the extensive knowledge within the automotive industry brought by the Villegas family, the Company has established a robust management team to execute product development, manufacturing and operations as well as global sales and distribution.

