AmpliTech Group Engages PCG Advisory for Investor Relations Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Hauppauge, NY, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, and designer of complete 5G/6G systems, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. (“PCG Advisory”), a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

Fawad Maqbool, Founder & CEO, commented, “I am very pleased to engage PCG Advisory and their senior level team to help us maximize awareness of our unique value proposition and growth opportunity. With our growing revenues and increasing profitability, now is an excellent point in our lifecycle to enhance our investor relations initiatives. We selected PCG Advisory due to their solid track record of heightening growth companies’ communications and awareness amongst open market investors. Additionally, their strong investment community relationships and deep level of capital markets experience, advising management teams, will be most valuable as we sharpen our focus on enhancing shareholder value.”

Jeff Ramson, CEO and Founder of PCG Advisory, stated, “It is an exciting time for AmpliTech as they continue to execute extremely well and represent a unique value and growth opportunity. I strongly believe that our investor network will find this opportunity equally intriguing, and we are proud to represent such a high-quality management team.

The Company’s strong fundamentals were recently exemplified by its recent reporting of YoY increases (Q2’22 from Q1’21) in quarterly revenue (up 347%), total gross quarterly profit (up 491%), gross profit quarterly margin (up from 33.6% to 44.5%), and even an increased revenue guidance for FY 2022. It is rare to find such strong fundamentals in the micro-cap sector backed by a sound balance sheet and a motivated management team with significant insider ownership. This is truly a fascinating situation.”

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individuals, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

