Biofrontera Inc. Names Gerard DiGirolamo as National Sales Director

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces the appointment of Gerard DiGirolamo as National Sales Director. In this newly created position, Mr. DiGirolamo will report to Mark Baldyga, Biofrontera’s Head of Sales & Marketing, and will help execute the Company’s U.S. sales division and objectives including the strategic design, expansion and leadership of its sales team. He will oversee recruiting and staffing to support Ameluz®, BF-RhodoLED® and Xepi® commercial efforts, as well as spearhead planning for the launch of BF-RhodoLED XL®.



Mr. DiGirolamo brings to Biofrontera more than 25 years of experience in building pharmaceutical sales and commercial teams with a particular expertise in dermatology. Most recently he served as Vice President of Sales at Verrica Pharmaceuticals, a medical dermatology company where he built their U.S. sales infrastructure in preparation for a commercial launch of its drug-device combination product for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. This provides valuable experience for working with Biofrontera’s combination of Ameluz® and the RhodoLED® lamps.

“Gerard’s insight and understanding of the dermatology market, along with the many relationships he’s cultivated within our industry will be extremely valuable in working with Mark Baldyga on the successful implementation of our commercial strategy. His approach involving collaborating with medical affairs, marketing, key opinion leaders and national influencers through advisory boards and conferences fully aligns with our mission. He is passionate about building cohesive and collaborative teams that have led to successful product launches and market-share gains. We are delighted to have Gerard lead our commercial team and welcome him to Biofrontera,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

“I’m proud to join Biofrontera and to support their commitment to dermatological innovation. With my experience in building and supporting teams at national and regional levels, I look forward to leveraging my networks to position Ameluz-PDT as the first-choice treatment for actinic keratosis and establishing the optimal commercial infrastructure for a successful launch of BF-RhodoLED XL®,” stated Mr. DiGirolamo.

Prior to Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Mr. DiGirolamo was a Field Vice President at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and previously spent 16 years with Stiefel, now part of GSK. At GSK he worked with multiple dermatology brands and exceeded sales forecasts including for the launch of Fabior Foam®, a treatment for psoriasis and acne. As Executive National Account Manager at Stiefel he led negotiations with national managed care organizations, securing unrestricted access to the acne therapy Duac CS™ and coverage of the seborrheic dermatitis therapies Extina™ and Xologel™. Prior to Stiefel, he was an Area and District Sales Manager at Novartis. Mr. DiGirolamo holds a B.A. from Rutgers University.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

