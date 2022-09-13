Amazon Selects DraftKings as a Sponsor and the Exclusive Pregame and In-Game Odds Provider for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

/EIN News/ -- DraftKings to be Featured Across Programming and Provide Digital Content During Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today that Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) has selected DraftKings as a sponsor for Thursday Night Football (“TNF”) on Prime Video. The multi-year collaboration between DraftKings and Amazon will deliver fans engaging pregame content and unique betting offers every Thursday throughout the NFL season, beginning September 15, 2022.



“The NFL season is the most active time of year for our customers, so collaborating with one of the world's leading technology brands in order to offer engaging content to viewers of TNF on Prime Video is a tremendous opportunity for DraftKings,” said Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer of DraftKings. “Prime Video is an innovator in live content and we both have a similar focus on constantly improving our customers’ experiences. We look forward to working with Amazon to bring millions of viewers a premium and enhanced experience during TNF on Prime Video all season long and for years to come.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, TNF will contain DraftKings integrations in the live pregame, including odds and additional sports betting insights. DraftKings and Amazon will also collaborate on TNF-themed offerings, including same-game parlays, which will be available on the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with DraftKings to bring fans more insights and excitement as part of the TNF viewing experience,” said Danielle Carney, Head of NFL Sales, Amazon Ads. “DraftKings content will contribute to lively pregame discussions, fan engagement and, perhaps, some bold predictions from our on-air talent.”

DraftKings’ content will be featured in all 15 TNF games during the 2022 NFL season, beginning on Thursday, September 15, 2022 when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can view all the latest information and the full 2022 TNF schedule by visiting Amazon’s Prime website here. Eligible fans can find the latest betting markets, daily fantasy contests and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy apps here. To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member, visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty.

An active member of the American Gaming Association (“AGA”), DraftKings is committed to promoting the AGA’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign, which educates customers on responsible gaming best practices such as establishing and adhering to a budget and only engaging with legal, regulated operators. Additionally, DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program.



