BrightInsight Launches the BrightInsight Ecosystem Bringing Together Leading Healthcare and Technology Companies to Revolutionize Patient Care Through Digital

Leaders From All Facets of Healthcare Will Collaborate to Drive Digital Innovation and Adoption

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today the launch of the BrightInsight Ecosystem, a network of the world’s leading healthcare and technology companies collaborating to solve the biggest healthcare challenges to drive digital innovation, adoption and engagement.



“It takes an ecosystem of partners to drive systemic transformation of healthcare. By partnering with global leaders from across healthcare, BrightInsight has curated a network of companies to support biopharma and medtech digital innovation, scale and adoption,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and co-founder of BrightInsight. “Because there is no one-size-fits-all approach to digital, the BrightInsight Ecosystem includes leading companies with expertise across the digital health innovation lifecycle from investment to strategy to technology to go-to-market. Together, we will accelerate digital adoption with the aim of revolutionizing patient care globally.”

The BrightInsight Ecosystem partners are forward-looking companies across the digital health industry. Included in the group of charter members is Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability. BrightInsight is partnering with Lyniate to improve information exchange for regulated digital health solutions built on the BrightInsight® Platform. Lyniate solutions are at work in 7,000 healthcare information-sharing deployments, connecting more than 1 million data endpoints across more than 1,700 healthcare organizations across 60 countries.

The BrightInsight Ecosystem partners represent the critical stakeholders in the digital health journey including:

Go to Market/Channel partners to support user adoption and scale Strategic Consulting to support digital health strategy development Delivery partners enabling software delivery at speed and scale Hospitals and Health Systems enabling enhanced patient-provider communications Technology partners ensuring best-in-class technology, integrations and storage Regulatory experts ensuring adherence to global compliance standards Investors funding the leading digital health startups Life science leaders launching transformational regulated digital health offerings

BrightInsight will continue to add new members to the BrightInsight Ecosystem to support digital health innovation scale and adoption. The full list of charter members can be found here.

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website, Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Burgess

SVP of Marketing, BrightInsight

(669) 268-2838

jamie.burgess@brighinsight.com

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

(617) 510-4373

helen@shikcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08a151ef-110d-4888-83d6-ee3806427091