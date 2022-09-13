Submit Release
Coherent Awarded Contract to Develop Optical Transceivers for the DARPA Space-BACN Program

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in photonics for communications and aerospace & defense, today announced that it has won a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) contract to develop coherent optical transceiver technology for the agency’s Space-Based Adaptive Communications Node (Space-BACN) program. The aim of Space-BACN is to create low-cost, high-speed, reconfigurable, laser-based data links that will enable communications between various government and private-sector low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

Various incompatible and often proprietary optical intersatellite links (OISLs) prevent LEO satellite arrays from readily sharing information, keeping proliferated space from reaching its full potential. Coherent is specifically tasked with designing and fabricating coherent optical transceivers for a reconfigurable modem compatible with most existing single-wavelength communications protocols and able to readily adapt to work with new waveforms as they are introduced. The goal is to support multiple optical waveforms at total data rates of up to 100 Gbps on a single wavelength, while simultaneously meeting stringent size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) constraints.

“Advances in digital technology, together with falling launch costs, have made it possible for many groups to launch ‘constellations’ of compact satellites possessing a multitude of capabilities, enabled by high-speed laser communications,” said Dr. Chris Koeppen, Chief Technology Officer. “Beyond just defense applications, these satellite arrays offer tremendous potential for low-cost global communications, sensing, imaging, space exploration, and more.”

The current award to Coherent is a Phase 1 contract within Technical Area 2 (TA2) of the Space-BACN development program. TA2 is focused on modem architecture. Coherent already participated in Phase 0 of TA2, which involved developing the architectural design for these components, and was selected for Phase 1 based on the success of that work.

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

