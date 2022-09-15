2022 Content Marketing Awards Top Winners Announced Live at Content Marketing World
Top Seven Awards Just Announced at #CMWorld 2022
It’s such a privilege and honor to celebrate some of the most innovative content marketers, projects, and campaigns in the world during the Content Marketing Awards program.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland, Ohio – The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just awarded the top seven winners in the prestigious 2022 Content Marketing Awards program during a special live ceremony at the Content Marketing World Conference and Expo in Cleveland, Ohio. The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. The 2022 awards are supported by Lucidworks, lead program sponsor, and, Opal, sponsor of the Branded Content Campaign categories.
Here are the 2022 top prize winners:
-Content Marketing Project of the Year: The Love Connection (Produced by AT&T and the agency Hearts & Science)
-Agency of the Year (Less than 100 Employees): Mahlab (Sydney, Australia)
-Agency of the Year (More than 100 Employees): Manifest (New York City, New York)
-B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year: Contentsquare's Retailers on Retail (Produced by Contentsquare)
-B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year: Zelle® Vox Explainer Series: The Science of Scams (Produced by Zelle®, Vox, and the agency Pereira O’Dell)
-B2B Content Marketer of the Year: Nick Lake, Senior Director, Global Content Marketing, Pegasystems Inc.
-B2C Content Marketer of the Year: Diane di Costanzo, Chief Content Officer, VP/Editorial Director, Editor in Chief – Millie Magazine and Paw Print, Foundry 360
Congratulations to the winners of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes and the 80 individual category winners announced in July. You can see the full list of the 2022 winners here: https://cmi.media/t5j0
“It’s such a privilege and honor to celebrate some of the most innovative content marketers, projects, and campaigns in the world during the Content Marketing Awards program,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “I’m in awe of the creativity and results achieved by content marketing teams, agencies, and brands despite all the challenges we’ve faced over the last two years. Congrats to all the winners for proving content marketing is more powerful than ever.”
The 2023 Content Marketing Awards program will open in Spring 2023. Brand marketers and agencies can visit the website to be notified when next year’s program opens: ContentMarketingAwards.com
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.
