Cookies Market Analysis Report 2022-2027, Industry Demand, Top Companies Shares, Size, Growth Rate (5.30%), and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cookies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027 ,” the global cookies market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027. Cookies, also referred to as biscuits, are a type of small flat-baked treat that are consumed as a snack on all occasions. A popular bakery treat, cookies are baked at the household level and in bakeries on a large scale. The main ingredients are flour, sugar, and fat or oil, followed by raisins, chocolate chips, oats, and nuts, which enhance their taste and serve as garnishes. The cookies can be prepared in a variety of shapes and sizes, and not only are they convenient to store and ready to use, but are also portable and have an extended shelf life. Among the most common types of cookies are bar cookies, drop cookies, filled cookies, molded cookies, no-bake cookies, pressed cookies, refrigerator cookies, rolled cookies, and sandwich cookies.
The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the cookies market on its initial phase. Numerous lockdowns resulted in the closure of manufacturing plants and a loss of manpower, resulting in a reduction in cookie production and a greater difficulty in obtaining raw materials. In response to transportation restrictions and the closure of distribution channels, the cookies market suffered a significant decline in sales and revenue. Following the initial panic buy and later the shutdown, retail channels faced a shortage of cookies due to a combination of increased demand for cookies and insufficient supply. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases decline, the market is anticipated to face significant growth opportunities.
Global Cookies Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the considerable growth in the commercial production of cookies across the globe. This can be attributed to the continual technological advancements in food processing technology. In addition to this, the shift in consumer preference towards ready-to-consume convenience foods are providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the fortification of nutritional ingredients in cookies along with an enhanced focus towards developing innovative product variants are creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, aggressive marketing campaigns, attractive packaging, and numerous merchandising strategies conducted by major market players are also fueling the product demand on a global level. The market is further propelled by the easy product availability across offline and organized retail channels. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the escalating industrial automation, expanding number of tea and coffee shops, development of health-conscious product variants, rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels of the masses.
Global Cookies Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Britannia Industries Limited (Wadia Group)
• General Mills Inc
• Great American Cookies
• Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.
• Lotus Bakeries
• Mondelez International Inc
• Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.
• Pacific Cookie Company
• Parle Products
• UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd
• Voortman Cookies
Breakup by Ingredient:
• Chocolate
• Chocolate Chip
• Oatmeal
• Butter
• Cream
• Ginger
• Coconut
• Honey
• Others
Breakup by Product:
• Drop Cookies
• Bar Cookies
• Molded Cookies
• No-bake Cookies
• Ice Box Cookies
• Rolled Cookies
• Sandwich Cookies
• Others
Breakup by Packaging:
• Rigid
• Flexible
• Others
Breakup by Sales Channel:
• Online Channels
• Offline Channels
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
