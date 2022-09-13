Smart Parking Systems Market Size worth USD 20.99 Billion by 2028, Exhibit CAGR of 21.50% - Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Smart Parking Systems Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Smart Parking Systems Market would exhibit a CAGR of 21.50% for the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 20.99 billion by 2028.
Smart Parking Systems Market Overview:
This smart parking systems market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on smart parking systems market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
List of the leading companies operating in the Smart Parking Systems Market includes:
* Robert Bosch
* Continental AG
* Valeo
* Delphi Technologies
* AISIN SEIKI
* Siemens AG
* Cubic Corporation
* Amano Corporation
* Kapsch TrafficCom AG
* AppyParking
* Smart Parking
* TKH GROUP
* Nedap
* Urbiotica
* SWARCO
* KLAUS MULTIPARKING SYSTEMS PVT. LTD
* IPS Group
* Cisco Systems
* Dongyang Menics Co
* Altiux Innovations
* Parkmobile
* BMW AG
Global Smart Parking Systems Market Scope and Market Size
The smart parking systems market is segmented on the basis of type, parking sites and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
* On the basis of type, the smart parking systems market is segmented into hardware, software and services.
* On the basis of parking sites, the smart parking systems market is segmented into off-street, and on-street.
* Based on application, the smart parking systems market is segmented into commercial, government, and transport transit.
Smart Parking Systems Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the smart parking systems market report are U U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America had the highest proportion of the smart parking systems market. The dominance of this region is due to increasing number of vehicles. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to strong government initiatives supporting intelligent parking systems as a part of the efforts to reduce pollution.
The country section of the smart parking systems market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
