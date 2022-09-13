Reminder: Pre-K Expansion Grant RFA Applications Open 

Interested in starting or expanding Public Pre-K in your school administrative unit during the 2023-24 school year? This is a reminder that applications are open for RFA #202207106 Pre- K Expansion Grant. The application along with directions can be found on this webpage. To learn more about this opportunity please refer to the recorded Informational Session.

Dates to keep in mind:

September 22nd – RFA Questions due (all questions need to be emailed to RFA coordinator, jane.kirsling@maine.gov)

September 30th– RFA Questions and Answers posted

October 13th– RFA Applications due

12 Maine School Administrative Units (SAUs) were awarded Pre-K Expansion grants totaling $2.2 million for start-up or expansion of Pre-K programming during the 2022-23 school year. Expansions included adding classrooms to accommodate more students as well as moving existing programs from part day/part week to full day/full week programming. SAUs may apply on behalf of one school or multiple schools within their school system. Funding for this round of Pre-K Expansion will amount to approximately 7 million dollars. The second round of funding is for the school year 2023-2024.

Questions about the RFA should be directed to the RFA Coordinator, jane.kirsling@maine.gov.

Other questions about the benefits of Pre-K or program questions should be directed to the Director of Early Learning, leeann.larsen@maine.gov,or Early Childhood Specialist, nicole.madore@maine.gov.