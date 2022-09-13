Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,676 in the last 365 days.

Reminder: Pre-K Expansion Grant RFA Applications Open 

Interested in starting or expanding Public Pre-K in your school administrative unit during the 2023-24 school year?  This is a reminder that applications are open for RFA #202207106 Pre- K Expansion Grant. The application along with directions can be found on this webpage. To learn more about this opportunity please refer to the recorded Informational Session 

Dates to keep in mind:
September 22nd – RFA Questions due (all questions need to be emailed to RFA coordinator, jane.kirsling@maine.gov)
September 30th– RFA Questions and Answers posted
October 13th– RFA Applications due

12 Maine School Administrative Units (SAUs) were awarded Pre-K Expansion grants totaling $2.2 million for start-up or expansion of Pre-K programming during the 2022-23 school year. Expansions included adding classrooms to accommodate more students as well as moving existing programs from part day/part week to full day/full week programming. SAUs may apply on behalf of one school or multiple schools within their school system. Funding for this round of Pre-K Expansion will amount to approximately 7 million dollars. The second round of funding is for the school year 2023-2024.  

Questions about the RFA should be directed to the RFA Coordinator, jane.kirsling@maine.gov. 

Other questions about the benefits of Pre-K or program questions should be directed to the Director of Early Learning, leeann.larsen@maine.gov,or Early Childhood Specialist, nicole.madore@maine.gov.  

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Reminder: Pre-K Expansion Grant RFA Applications Open 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.