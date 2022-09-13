Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Will Touch USD 531.76 Billion At A 7.3% CAGR By 2028 - Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 304.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increasing number of health-conscious consumers

Increasing consumer dependency on processed foods, changing lifestyle, and rising need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth are some key factors driving market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing consumer dependency on processed foods due to changing lifestyle. Increasing need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth is expected to further augment global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is also expected to boost market growth.

The latest and updated research report on the Global fruit & vegetable processing Market covers a comprehensive overview of the fruit & vegetable processing market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fruit & vegetable processing market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Fruit & Vegetable Processing according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The canned segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing demand for canned fruits and vegetable products in both developed and developing countries.

The High-Pressure Processing (HPP) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of HPP technology for processing jams and similar products.

The small-scale processing segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of small-scale processing systems by small-scale farmers.

increasing demand for processed fruit and vegetable products because of rapid changes in dietary habits among consumers in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In January 2021, Syntegon Technology GmbH expanded its offering with the addition of a new Sigpack TTMD cartoner with integrating Delta robots. Delta robots effectively position single or multiple products coming in random order in cartons, trays, or other containers as per requirements. For increasing packaging flexibility, the new top load cartoner also can pack various items from multiple infeed processes at the same time.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Greencore Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Bühler Holding AG, GEA Group AG, Olam International Limited, and Nestlé S.A.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fruit & vegetable processing market on the basis of type, product type, technology, processing systems, equipment type, operation, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fruit Products

Frozen Fruit

Jam

Fruit Jellies

Pasteurized Fruit

Fruit Cheese

Frozen Fruit Pulp

Pasteurized Mash

Candied Fruits

Dried Fruit

Fruit Juice

Fruit Juice Powder

Fruit Syrup

Others (Low-Calorie Products, Compote, Marmalade)

Vegetable Products

Frozen Vegetables

Vegetable Juice

Concentrated Vegetable Juice

Pasteurized Vegetables

Sterilized Vegetables

Marinated Vegetables

Biological Canned Vegetables

Vegetable Sauce

Other Vegetable Products

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frozen

Canned

Dried & Dehydrated

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

Microwave Processing

Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)

Processing Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small-Scale Processing

Intermediate-Scale Processing

Large-Scale Processing

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Processing Equipment

Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

Washing & Dewatering

Fillers

Seasoning

Packaging & Handling

Others

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Regional Analysis of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market.

Key Coverage of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

