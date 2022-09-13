Autoinjectors Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of diabetes and anaphylaxis is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth of global autoinjectors market

Market Size – USD 45.89 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.7%, Market Trend –Technological advancements in medical devices ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autoinjectors market size is expected to reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global autoinjectors market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing preference for self-administration of drugs, rapid increase in global geriatric population, and major prevalence of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. Autoinjector devices are designed to eliminate hesitation during self-administration of drugs while using needle-based delivery systems. Majority of devices are pen-shaped and equipped with a hypodermic needle. The drug is delivered by inserting the syringe at the required site of injection and pushing a button.

Autoinjector devices are commonly used to treat different conditions such as multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. These devices offer multiple benefits over conventional processes and offer higher accuracy and efficacy, lower risk of needlestick injuries, consistent delivery of dosage, and others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/678

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players operating in the market are Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Antares Pharma.

Key Points of Autoinjectors Market:

Industrial structure analysis of the Autoinjectors market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Autoinjectors market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Autoinjectors market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/678

The report studies the historical data of the Autoinjectors Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global autoinjectors market based on therapy, type, route of administration, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/678

Key Points of Autoinjectors Market:

In March 2020, SHL Medical acquired Weibel CDS. The acquisition helped SHL Medical to strengthen its ability to offer more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centered functionality and designs.

Rheumatoid arthritis segment revenue is expected to register a 17.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Major prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, development of more modernized healthcare infrastructure, and major prevalence of diabetes are some key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

3d food printing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-food-printing-market

carrier screening market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carrier-screening-market

directed energy weapons market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

retinal imaging market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retinal-imaging-market

photonic crystals market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photonic-crystals-market

construction sustainable materials market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-sustainable-materials-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Latest Reports: c5isr systems market | peritoneal dialysis market

Trending Titles: ai in banking market | 5g fixed wireless access market



Autoinjectors Market Size Worth USD 170.16 Billion in 2028