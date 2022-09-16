Gluten-Free New England Announces Large-Scale Expos For 2023
Exhibitor Registration Now Open For Events in Boston and Connecticut
Roughly 30% of the US population avoids gluten, which translates to seven million people in New England and Greater New York alone, and the numbers are rising fast.”WEST SIMSBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluten-Free New England, LLC is excited to announce two large-scale consumer food expos for 2023. The Southern Connecticut Expo will take place in Danbury, Connecticut on 4/1/23, and the Boston North Shore Expo will take place in Danvers, Massachusetts on 10/21/23. Each event will draw 3,000+ attendees and 60+ social media influencers. Exhibitor registration is now open. Gluten-Free New England operates www.wickedglutenfree.com, and is the region’s leading resource for healthy gluten-free living.
— Abby Helman Kelly
Gluten-free food brands, businesses, authors, services and food trucks are invited to participate in both expos, and are permitted to both sample and sell products on the show floor. Event sponsorships are still available, as are multiple show discounts and small business pricing. Gluten-free expo exhibitor inquiries can be submitted here.
"Roughly 30% of the US population avoids gluten, which translates to seven million people in New England and Greater New York alone, and the numbers are rising fast," says Gluten-Free New England owner Abby Helman Kelly. She reports an ever increasing number of emails from people who’ve just been diagnosed with celiac disease, looking for restaurants, products and support. “Our expo attendees come fully prepared to sample, purchase and learn, and we just love connecting them with the brands, businesses and organizations that are working so hard to accommodate them," she continues. In an effort to provide greater social and community support, non-profit organizations serving the celiac and allergen-free communities may participate in both expos at no charge. Kelly looks forward to expanding Gluten-Free New England's reach into Greater New York, which intertwines seamlessly with Connecticut’s Fairfield County. Additional expansion beyond New England is forthcoming.
Gluten-Free New England provides dining guides, reviews, news, recipes, multiple online community forums, and large-scale expos. Kelly, a Connecticut resident, launched the business in 2016 to provide a comprehensive resource for the region’s fast-growing gluten-free community and dining scene. A gluten-free business to business directory is in the works. For more information contact: Abby Helman Kelly (860)836-5041, abby@wickedglutenfree.com https://www.facebook.com/glutenfreenewengland/ https://www.instagram.com/glutenfreenewengland/
