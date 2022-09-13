Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Report - Latest Innovation & Upcoming Trends 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solutions, and growing demand for AI technology

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.8%, Market Trends – Rise in venture capital funding in EdTech companies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market, outlines the pain point analysis, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period. Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify administrative processes in institutions is projected to further propel global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth during the forecast period. Rising venture capital funding in EdTech companies is also expected to boost growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the next few years.

To know about more drivers and challenges | Download a PDF sample now: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/484

The reports cover key developments in the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Access the full study findings here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-the-education-sector-market

key findings from the report suggest

Increasing implementation of on-premises artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to minimize cyber-attacks and information theft is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the natural language processing segment is projected to contribute significantly to the global artificial intelligence market in the education sector during the forecast period, attributable to growing application of natural language processing technology to minimize the communication gap between computers and humans.

In terms of revenue, the virtual learning environment segment is projected to account for high revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period due to growing use of AI to improve online learning experience in higher education.

As a result of rising implementation of AI technology in colleges and universities to streamline admission processes, the higher education segment among the end-use segments is projected to account for largest revenue share contribution to the global market over the forecast period.

The report further divides the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

Get an Impressive Discount on this Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/484

A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market. The global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market report offers a thorough study of the major market players that are currently dominating the industry. The report includes the production, sales, and revenue analysis of these companies. These companies have adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain market position.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

We Can Help! Our Analysts Can Customize This Report to Meet Your Requirements @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/484

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by Emergen Research

Aerogel Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aerogel-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-759-7-million-in-2030-expanding-applications-of-aerogel-in-aviation-sector-and-increasing-need-for-thinner-lighter-and-eco-friendly-materials-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-840449029.html

Educational Robot Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/educational-robot-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-02-billion-in-2028-rapid-digitalization-trend-and-rising-adoption-of-smart-devices-in-developing-countries-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-836867770.html

Natural Sweeteners Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-natural-sweeteners-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-3-billion-in-2030-rising-awareness-regarding-health-benefits-of-natural-sweeteners-and-adoption-of-innovative-technologies-in-culinary-industry-are-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-em-872939703.html

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anti-money-laundering-software-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-77-billion-in-2030-increasingly-stringent-government-regulations-to-deploy-aml-solutions-is-one-of-the-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-896286348.html

Crystal Oscillator Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-crystal-oscillator-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-61-billion-in-2028-rising-adoption-of-smart-devices-and-solutions-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-836615513.html

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027