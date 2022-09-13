Procurement Software Market Size to Hit USD 14977.19 Mn by 2029, Growing a CAGR of 9.86% - Data Bridge Market Research
The Procurement Software Market was valued at USD 7058.52 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14977.19 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Retail is expected to witness high growth in the vertical segment of the market owing to the rise in the e-commerce sector globally. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Procurement Software Market Overview:
This procurement software market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on procurement software market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
List of the leading companies operating in the Procurement Software Market includes:
* Oracle (US)
* IBM Corporation (US)
* Coupa Software Inc. (US)
* Epicor Software Corporation (US)
* Mercateo (Germany)
* SAP SE (Germany)
* Zycus Inc (US)
* Infor (US)
* Tungsten Corporation plc. (UK)
* OpusCapita Solutions Oy (Finland)
* Ivalua Inc. (US)
* Proactis Holdings Plc (UK)
* JAGGAER (US)
* Tradeshift (US)
* Basware (Finaland)
* BuyerQuest Holdings Inc. (US)
* JDA Software Group, Inc. (US)
* HCL Technologies (India)
Recent Developments
* SAP SE created CommBox AI omnichannel solution in December’2021. The development aims at changing the way brands communicate with their customers. This solution offer a robust platform that unify all customer interactions in one smart inbox.
* GEP announced that it has partnered with Cheniere Energy Inc. in March’2020 to deliver its GEP SMART procurement software.
Procurement Software Market Dynamics:
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
* Emerging Technologies
The increase in the integration of emerging technologies with procurement software, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) acts as one of the major factors driving the procurement software market. Also, the software assists in generating high-quality reports and features including maintenance of accuracy during purchasing.
* Adoption of Audit Management Software
The rise in the adoption of procurement software by various SMEs accelerate the market growth. The rise in the need of procurement process automation which reduces the complexity and gives the transparent information has a positive impact on the market growth.
* Favourable Policies
The surge in deployment of governmental policies further influence the market. The flow of international transactions across nations and synergies being created among supply and demand forces assist in the expansion of the market.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the procurement software market.
Opportunities:
Furthermore, requirement to avert the duplication of records extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in partnerships resulting in the adoption of procurement software will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges:
On the other hand, hindrance within the quality due to automation in procurement is expected to obstruct market growth. The lack of infrastructure in many organization to be compatible with traditional and conventional system is projected to challenge the procurement software market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Key Benefits of the report:
* This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Procurement Software industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
* The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Procurement Software market share.
* The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Procurement Software market growth scenario.
* Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
* The report provides a detailed global Procurement Software market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Global Procurement Software Market Segmentations:
Procurement Software Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
* What are the key opportunities of the market?
* Who are the major players operating in the market?
* What is the growth rate of the Market?
* What is the future value of the Market?
Table of Content: Global Procurement Software Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Procurement Software Market Report
Part 03: Global Procurement Software Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Procurement Software Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Procurement Software Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
