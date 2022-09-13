Sports Technology Market Research Report Explore the Trade Trends for the Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of smart sports stadiums and rising adoption of new and more advanced technologies in the sports industry are some key factors driving market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen research latest report, titled “Sports Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2028,” - The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of new technologies in the sports industry such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, wearables, and drones. Utilization of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was the start of the trend which is another key factor driving the deployment of sports technology in the global sports industry.

The VAR system operated out of a video control room and could communicate with the referee on the soccer field to review a play. Greater accuracy of the VAR system is driving its adoption in the sports industry. Rising need for fairer gameplay, safer, and potentially more profitable events are some other key factors driving adoption of sports technology solutions currently. Rising interest in franchises to capitalize on mobile technology to improve viewer experience among fans in their homes and for spectators in stands at stadiums is another key factor driving adoption of smart technologies in the sports industry.

IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2019, IBM & FOX Sports teamed up to transform the production of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France event. This helped to transform the production of the event by infusing Artificial Intelligence analysis and live streaming during the game.

The soccer segment accounted for largest revenue share 2020, driven by rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics, cloud services, drones, and wearables.

Devices segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Benefits offered by wearable devices include workout injury prevention, player safety assessment tool, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance, which is boosting demand for wearables.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sports technology market in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the sports industry is driving market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sports technology market on the basis of sports, technology, and region:

Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Baseball

Soccer

Basketball

Cricket

Tennis

American Football/Rugby

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Esports

Device

Smart Stadium

Sports Analytics

Regions Covered in the 2021 Global Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028