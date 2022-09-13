Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,673 in the last 365 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Adds Capacity - Acquires Modern Ultramax Bulkcarrier

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk,” “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk vessel segment, today announced that it has expanded its fleet with the purchase of a high-specification 2015-built scrubber-fitted Ultramax bulkcarrier for USD 27.5 million.

The vessel, which was constructed at Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan, will be renamed the M/V Tokyo Eagle and deliver to the Company during the fourth quarter of 2022.

As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the sale of the M/V Cardinal (2004-built non-scrubber fitted Supramax) in August 2022. The vessel was sold for USD 15.8 million and delivered just prior to her statutory drydock due date.

Following these transactions, Eagle’s fleet will total 53 ships (91% scrubber-fitted) with an average age of 9.5 years.   Since the Company commenced its vessel renewal and growth program, it has executed 51 S&P transactions, acquiring 30 modern vessels and divesting 21 of its oldest and least efficient ships. These sale and purchase transactions have enabled the Company to grow, while vastly improving overall fleet makeup; in terms of maintaining an attractive age profile, increasing cargo capacity per vessel, and reducing emissions on a per deadweight ton basis.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a U.S. based fully integrated, shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

CONTACT

Company:
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.
investor@eagleships.com
+1 203 276 8100

Media:
ICR, Inc.
icreagleshipping@icrinc.com
+1 203 682 8396

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Adds Capacity - Acquires Modern Ultramax Bulkcarrier

Distribution channels: Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.