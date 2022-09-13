Aqua Security Launches Google Cloud Marketplace Private Offers

With the Aqua Platform, Google Cloud customers can now secure their complete cloud native application lifecycle and stop cloud native attacks

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced Private Offers, enabling software licensing and procurement directly through the Google Cloud Marketplace . Google Cloud customers now have a streamlined procurement process to adopt Aqua’s Platform and can be confident that their cloud native applications will be secured from day one.



Customers can now utilize existing purchasing methods and contracts in place for Google Cloud services for easier transactions. Software purchased directly from Aqua can easily be installed on Google Cloud while taking advantage of the streamlined processing through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

“Aqua’s new Private Offers on the Google Cloud Marketplace provide easy, flexible software acquisition models so customers can purchase licenses on Google Cloud the way that works best for them,” said Eli Scherr, Director Cloud & Technical Alliances at Aqua Security. “This streamlined private offer process will allow Google Cloud customers to easily access and deploy Aqua’s portfolio of cloud native security solutions, ensuring protection of their applications in real time to stop cloud native attacks.”

“Cloud security solutions that make it easy for organizations to protect their cloud native applications from threats have become critically important to both digital transformation and business security strategies across industries,” said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “With its solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Aqua Security is providing customers with more ways to secure their cloud native applications from threats, directly within their Google Cloud environment.”

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud and allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required. Aqua’s fully integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform is available for on-demand consumption on the Google Cloud Marketplace, providing security across the application lifecycle, from development to production.

Aqua empowers enterprises to securely adopt and scale modern application development and deployment methodologies through a unified platform, as well as stop cloud native attacks. Aqua can be used by Google Cloud customers to:

Continuously scan images, programming languages, and packages stored in Google Artifact Registry and Google Container Registry to detect and identify vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets.

Automate scans of Google Functions templates for vulnerabilities and sensitive data before deployment.

Enable unified policy, multi-application management, and assurance for Google Cloud Anthos hybrid deployments, leverage Config Management for automation of deployment — as well as secure hybrid Kubernetes architectures with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Autopilot support.

support. Maintain real-time risk data across all workloads and environments, including public, private, and multi-cloud deployments.

Detect and stop zero day attacks for GCE VMs and GKE containers using Cloud Native Detection and Response (CNDR).

Map Aqua’s Supply Chain Security Solution to Google open source Supply chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA).

Learn more about the Aqua Platform’s integrations with Google Cloud services .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .