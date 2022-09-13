Tone’s ReliaTel 6.3.0 Ensures UC Service Levels with Expanded Availability Monitoring, Enhanced Windows Management and More…

ReliaTel Release 6.3.0 Provides Expanded Functionality to Help Ensure Unified Communications Environments Meet the Service Level Demands of Today’s Business Operations…

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tone Software Corporation, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) monitoring and management software for diverse communication environments today announced the ReliaTel UC Service Assurance Solution release 6.3.0. The new release delivers broader capabilities to manage Windows Servers, expanded Availability Dashboards, and enhanced performance reporting functionality along with additional features to boost unified communications staff effectiveness and ensure UC service levels meet the needs of today's business operations.



The critical role of unified communications has never been more clear than during the massive shift in working models over the last two years. More than ever, UC teams must flawlessly support a broad spectrum of virtual meeting, messaging, and voice applications across a diverse technology landscape. The ReliaTel 6.3.0 release directly addresses this challenge with key enhancements to streamline management of Windows infrastructures, as well as deeper visibility over device availability that directly impacts UC user experience. With broader capabilities to predict performance issues and detect anomalies before user impact, ReliaTel 6.3.0 equips UC teams with the insight and answers necessary to meet the UC challenge.

ReliaTel 6.3.0 Release Highlights Include:

The ReliaTel 6.3.0 Device Availability Dashboard calculates availability and displays a color-graded dashboard view ranging from the last 5 minutes to the last 30 days, based on parameters chosen. The new Availability Dashboard view provides an immediate gauge of critical device health, enabling UC teams to better anticipate and proactively resolve performance issues before service impact.





Enhanced Windows server monitoring via a new data collection method provides extensive performance data for reporting as well as real-time metrics, including CPU, Disk, Memory, and more.



Performance Reporting enhancements enable UC teams to easily schedule and run detailed performance and trending reports for distribution via e-mail to specified recipients. Reporting can be automated to generate in the background on a repeating schedule, then automatically notify recipients that reports are ready for viewing.



Exceptionally Suited for Service Providers

ReliaTel 6.3.0 empowers Service Providers to deliver stellar SLAs for their global clients, providing deep QoS and call path analytics correlated with device dependencies. Combined with ReliaTel's multi-tenant design and real-time monitoring of diverse technologies, the solution is the ideal answer for Service Providers that must ensure customer experience levels meet and exceed expectations.

ReliaTel 6.3.0 Available Immediately

ReliaTel 6.3.0 provides numerous additional enhancements to key functionality including alarm management, entity administration, monitoring capabilities, product configuration and more. For complete details, view the ReliaTel 6.3.0 What’s New PDF .

The enhanced 6.3.0 release is available immediately and is included in the paid maintenance program for current customers. For further information on ReliaTel management capabilities, visit the Tone website at: www.tonesoft.com or contact Tone at info@tonesoft.com.

About Tone Software

Tone Software Corporation is a global provider of comprehensive monitoring and management solutions for advanced communications and collaboration environments. Tone’s ReliaTel provides managed service providers (MSPs), UC as a Service providers (UCaaS), value added resellers (VARs), and enterprises with a unified approach for managing and monitoring their entire communications and collaboration environment, supporting the industry’s leading devices, networks, and applications from multiple vendors on multiple platforms. By unifying multi-vendor UC and collaboration management in one solution, ReliaTel provides the ideal platform for organizations to cost effectively manage the quality, capacity, and service levels of the critical communications and collaboration systems that drive their business. For more information, visit www.tonesoft.com.

Media Contact:

Tracey Whitney

(714) 991-9460

info@tonesoft.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c002a3c-37df-47ce-b038-de46772016b7