Elidah Expanding Medical Device Access to Millions of Women

Femtech Startup Announces National Agreement with VGM & Associates, the Nation’s Largest Healthcare Member Service Organization

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elidah Inc., a growing medical solutions company that focuses on delivering FDA-cleared, clinically-proven treatment devices for difficult-to-treat female health urinary conditions announced today that it has signed a national agreement with VGM & Associates. VGM is a leader in offerings for the Home Medical Equipment and Women’s Health markets. The agreement expands Elidah’s reach for the 1 in 3 women who suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction with urinary incontinence.

Gloria Kolb, CEO of Elidah said, “We are very privileged to partner with VGM & Associates as their reach and focus will enable us to expand our voice and help more women through their prescribers.“ The demand for home medical equipment is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and rising adoption of self-health management. “Using a device at-home is a very cost-effective treatment.”

Elidah’s ELITONE device, which is indicated for stress urinary incontinence for both over-the-counter and prescription use, primarily reaches consumers through direct-to-consumer marketing. The VGM partnership significantly broadens its reach beyond e-commerce to the healthcare professional and prescription channel. VGM is the largest Healthcare Member Service Organization in the US with a network of providers with more than 7,000 locations.

“This opens up a vast channel for the millions of women who want to receive ELITONE® through their insurer,” said Ralph Lombardo, Chief Business Development Officer. “VGM is an excellent and most prominent MSO that helps providers deliver treatment for millions of patients who are in need of gaining access to insurance and Medicare-covered medical devices.”

Having a vast provider network through the VGM relationship enables Elidah to manage the patient journey more efficiently, streamlining the process for women who need access to Elidah’s treatment devices.

Nikki Jensen, VP of the Essentially Women network commented, “We are excited about the Essentially Women and Elidah partnership. The Essentially Women network has over 750 locations of women’s health suppliers nationwide who focus on delivering female health solutions and treatments. We strive to offer clinically proven, FDA cleared, and Medicare/insurance covered brands and we look forward to launching ELITONE, indicated for urinary incontinence to our providers and the women they serve. Together we hope to make a real difference for the many women who suffer from urinary incontinence.”

About VGM

Essentially Women, a division of VGM & Associates, is a community for providers catering to the needs of post-mastectomy, compression, mother/baby, and women’s health. Through a shared commitment to helping members navigate the industry to best serve their customers, EW fosters lasting relationships that help the more than 750 member locations and vendor partners build alliances and strong business. And we provide the resources members need to lower costs, maximize revenue, operate more efficiently, and expand business operations. For more information, visit www.essentiallywomen.com.

VGM & Associates is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive member service organization for independent, post-acute healthcare providers in DME/HME, Respiratory, Sleep, Wound Care, Complex Rehab, Women's Health, Home Modifications, Orthotics & Prosthetics, and Therapy. Over 2,500 providers with nearly 7,000 locations rely on VGM to connect them to valuable resources every single day. www.vgm.com

About Elidah

Elidah is a woman-owned medical device company based in Connecticut, USA, largely grant funded by the National Science Foundation. ELITONE®, the only non-intrusive device that tones weakened pelvic floor muscles at home while active for millions of women suffering from incontinence. Future devices include indications for female pelvic pain and male incontinence. https://elitone.com/

For company or investment information email: info@elidah.com