Visibility + Automation = Amazing Shipper Service by Freight Forwarders

–Complete data transparency and automated data processes supercharges freight forwarder operations to better serve customers–

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector.ai , a digital freight forwarding platform, today announced an integration with Vizion, an ocean carrier tracking API provider. The integration of Vizion into Vector.ai’s suite of capabilities provides forwarders with the capacity to view and then action their complete, detailed shipment data.

“The potential FMC data mandates on shipping lines display an overarching need for data visibility and security within our industry,” said James Coombes, co-founder and CEO, Vector.ai. "Partnering with Vizion, we bring an ‘X-ray’ into containers for forwarders as they seek to provide their shipping customers detailed insights into cargo visibility and status.”

Vector.ai’s platform offers users access to Vizion’s complete, standardized and detailed container information. This data exchange is fully automated through Vector.ai’s workflows, resulting in actionable and comprehensive data forwarders can use to provide their shipping customers with superior forwardings services.

As global shipping disruptions carry forward into 2023, and potentially beyond, the need for predictive and proactive supply chains continues to grow. Reactionary measures are no longer acceptable for customers as they seek information on the status of their goods; both in times of crisis and of normal circumstance. According to a January 2022 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Report, 68% of supply chain providers have been regularly reacting to disruptions since 2019 and the industry turmoil brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Henderson, chief executive officer, Vizion added, “Technology is the key to empowering forwarders with proactive supply chain measures. Joining forces with Vector.ai allows us to reach a broader network of forwarders and enhance their supply chain operations while further digitizing our industry; strengthening resilience throughout global supply networks.”

About Vector.ai

Vector.ai is a digital freight forwarding operational ‘headquarters’ that automates and provides actionable visibility for accounts payable, arrival notice, pre-alerts and customs clearance workflow. Vector.ai blends the human experience at work with the AI that is built into the core of its offerings by automating complex processing tasks to free up human labor to perform high value duties. Offering clean and actionable intelligence while streamlining workflows, Vector.ai simplifies freight operations and provides a platform for forwarders to grow their business.

About Vizion

At VIZION API, we automatically push the most complete, standardized, and detailed container tracking events to any software system or spreadsheet so shippers and BCOs can achieve end-to-end visibility into the freight that drives their business.

VIZION was founded by Kyle Henderson and Tyler Hughes who, while leading product teams at supply chain control tower companies, learned firsthand the challenges that come with accessing fundamental datasets needed for shipment visibility - especially containerized freight. By providing instant access to the most complete, standardized, and detailed container tracking information available, VIZION API empowers forward-thinking companies to create more powerful and nimble solutions, delivering greater supply chain visibility and control for their stakeholders without and within.

