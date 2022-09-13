Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,610 in the last 365 days.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Selects Vizzia Technologies for Advanced RTLS

Vizzia to Support $1.5 Billion Healthcare Project, Largest in the History of Georgia

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, was selected by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as their asset management platform at an existing and a new state-of-the-art medical facility. Vizzia participated in an extensive two-year national evaluation process to provide the industry's most advanced RTLS solutions.

The Vizzia InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time data analytics to improve patient care and Vizzia's enhanced Environmental Monitoring solution protects patients and critical medical supplies, including vaccines. Vizzia's strong references were Piedmont Healthcare, the largest provider in Georgia (22 hospitals), Grady Memorial, the largest hospital in Georgia (953 beds) and Children's Health of Orange County in California (Level I pediatric trauma center).

"Vizzia is honored to collaborate with Children's on this transformative project," said Dave Wiedman, Chief Commercial Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "We continue to focus on delivering innovative solutions that improve patient care and healthcare efficiency."

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country (1M patient visits annually with 673 beds across three hospitals) and is consistently ranked among the top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Children's new 70-acre medical campus features the Arthur M. Blank Hospital:

  • $1.5 billion healthcare project; largest hospital construction ever in the state of Georgia
  • 19-story hospital with more than 1.5 million square feet of space and a total of 446 beds 
  • Attached to the hospital will be an 11-story, 325,000-square-foot medical office building
  • Will be designated a dedicated Level 1 pediatric trauma center, the only one in Georgia.

The RTLS technology that will be deployed at Children's was tested in the Vizzia IoT Lab at the University of New Mexico and is used at leading pediatric hospitals across the country, including: Boston Children's, Children's Colorado, Cincinnati Children's, Children's Philadelphia, Stanford Children's, Texas Children's and St. Jude Children's.

Vizzia was recently selected for other new healthcare projects in Atlanta:

  • Marcus Tower at Piedmont Healthcare, a $603M, 16-story hospital with 408 beds
  • Correll Pavilion at Grady Health System, a $227M, 10-story surgical services center.

"Vizzia is a recognized leader in Georgia's healthcare technology ecosystem," remarked Chris Karabinos, Chair of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Digital Health Society. TAG has named Vizzia a Top 40 innovative technology company.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care for leading health systems, hospitals and clinics. Vizzia is an Inc. 5000 fast-growing, a Top 100 health-tech and a Top 40 innovative company. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.

 Media Contact: (855) 849-9421, info@vizziatech.com

Related Images






Image 1: CHOA Logo








Image 2: Vizzia Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


CHOA Logo

CHOA Logo

You just read:

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Selects Vizzia Technologies for Advanced RTLS

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.