Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Selects Vizzia Technologies for Advanced RTLS

Vizzia to Support $1.5 Billion Healthcare Project, Largest in the History of Georgia

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, was selected by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as their asset management platform at an existing and a new state-of-the-art medical facility. Vizzia participated in an extensive two-year national evaluation process to provide the industry's most advanced RTLS solutions.

The Vizzia InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time data analytics to improve patient care and Vizzia's enhanced Environmental Monitoring solution protects patients and critical medical supplies, including vaccines. Vizzia's strong references were Piedmont Healthcare, the largest provider in Georgia (22 hospitals), Grady Memorial, the largest hospital in Georgia (953 beds) and Children's Health of Orange County in California (Level I pediatric trauma center).

"Vizzia is honored to collaborate with Children's on this transformative project," said Dave Wiedman, Chief Commercial Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "We continue to focus on delivering innovative solutions that improve patient care and healthcare efficiency."

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country (1M patient visits annually with 673 beds across three hospitals) and is consistently ranked among the top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Children's new 70-acre medical campus features the Arthur M. Blank Hospital:

$1.5 billion healthcare project; largest hospital construction ever in the state of Georgia

19-story hospital with more than 1.5 million square feet of space and a total of 446 beds

Attached to the hospital will be an 11-story, 325,000-square-foot medical office building

Will be designated a dedicated Level 1 pediatric trauma center, the only one in Georgia.

The RTLS technology that will be deployed at Children's was tested in the Vizzia IoT Lab at the University of New Mexico and is used at leading pediatric hospitals across the country, including: Boston Children's, Children's Colorado, Cincinnati Children's, Children's Philadelphia, Stanford Children's, Texas Children's and St. Jude Children's.

Vizzia was recently selected for other new healthcare projects in Atlanta:

Marcus Tower at Piedmont Healthcare, a $603M, 16-story hospital with 408 beds

Correll Pavilion at Grady Health System, a $227M, 10-story surgical services center.

"Vizzia is a recognized leader in Georgia's healthcare technology ecosystem," remarked Chris Karabinos, Chair of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Digital Health Society. TAG has named Vizzia a Top 40 innovative technology company.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care for leading health systems, hospitals and clinics. Vizzia is an Inc. 5000 fast-growing, a Top 100 health-tech and a Top 40 innovative company. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.

Media Contact: (855) 849-9421, info@vizziatech.com

Related Images











Image 1: CHOA Logo

















Image 2: Vizzia Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment