Hearth Launches Cash-Back Banking That Helps Home Improvement Businesses Get Paid Faster

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearth, a software platform for home improvement professionals, announced today that it has launched a new financial services product, Hearth Banking. Hearth Banking is the first cash-back banking account designed specifically to help home improvement businesses get paid faster.

Used in combination with Hearth's digital invoicing and payments tools, Hearth Banking helps businesses access and spend money from ACH transactions in just one business day and credit and debit card transactions in just two business days—compared to four to seven days with other banking accounts. This means that home improvement business owners can access cashflow, purchase supplies, and pay their employees faster. Qualified purchases with the Hearth VISA Debit Card also earn cardholders 1% cash back.

Says Hearth CEO Misha Tsidulko, "Contractors are often put in positions to have to chase down payments, then wait to get paid as balances settle. Cashflow is everything to small business contractors, who are underserved by big banks and traditional financial institutions. Pros work hard to serve their customers and grow their businesses, and their banking should meet their needs.

"Hearth Banking is the first and only cash-back banking account specifically designed to help home improvement pros get paid faster and keep more money in their pockets. That means purchasing materials faster, sending paychecks sooner, and speeding up cashflow."

Founded in 2016, Hearth is a financial technology company that provides integrated software to tens of thousands of home improvement professionals. The Hearth platform helps customers accelerate their sales process, get paid faster, and win more business. Hearth's platform includes digital quotes, contracts, invoices, payments, and customer financing. These tools work hand in hand to help businesses grow by winning more jobs, automating administrative work, and giving their customers flexible payment options. Hearth also offers customized insurance solutions to secure and protect home improvement businesses.

Says Tsidulko, "Home improvement pros are in many ways the embodiment of the American Dream—skilled, hard-working individuals who go out to earn security and freedom by serving their communities. Our aim is to tip the scales in their favor. Hearth Banking is the first of many additions specifically designed to make it easy for pros to grow and run their businesses, and we're just getting started."

Hearth is a Fintech company helping home improvement contractors grow and manage their business. Backed by 8VC, Founders Fund, and other prominent leaders in Silicon Valley, Hearth has raised over $50M and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the home improvement space.

