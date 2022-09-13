Home Update from the Division

Malo ni from the Division of Sustainable Tourism!

August has been another productive month for the Division as it continues to engage in sustainable initiatives including in the areas of waste management and community tourism development plan.

In this issue of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat, we are excited to spotlight Tokelau!

Featured in this issue are Tokelau’s sustainable tourism initiatives carried out by the Tokelau Department of Economic Development, Natural Resources and Environment (EDNRE). Learn more about this unique Pacific Island destination including the collaboration between SPTO and ENDRE in developing the Tokelau Sustainable Tourism Policy, the participation of its stakeholders in the Tourism SME Recovery Training of Trainers, the Fenuafala Island Tour and the food security home gardening project.

Keep an eye out for more information on the inaugural Pacific Sustainable Tourism Summit that will take place on the 2nd of November in the Cook Islands.

Check out important announcements that you may find interesting. We look forward to celebrating World Tourism Day 2022 with you on September 27th on the theme “Rethinking Tourism”. Tag #SPTO in your celebration and let’s continue to advocate for a better future for our region through tourism.

Fa’afetai lahi lele.

Please feel free to email sustainable@spto.org for any queries.