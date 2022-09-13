Air Purifier Market will Reach Nearly USD 25.6 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period of 2030
Market Size – USD 12.6 billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Purifier market is projected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector expects to be powered by an increased prevalence of infectious pathogens, as well as increasing pollution levels in urban areas. Many of the variables projected to drive change are also improved working standards, increased disposable earnings, and enhanced health literacy. The rising need for air pollution control equipment to be introduced anticipates rising demand for air purifiers, especially in emerging regions. Growing understanding of health expects to make a significant contribution to growth, particularly among urban youth.
Strict environmental conservation regulations, increasing globalization, and awareness of emissions management expect to have a positive effect on U.S. market development over the forecast period. The U.S. industry predicted to lead the commodity segment of High-Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA) over the projected period, as it is the most effective method for collecting harmful airborne particles.
Asia-Pacific anticipated it would become the fastest-growing national segment over the forecast period. Owing to many factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization, the region expects to dominate the market together with a growing disposable income population.
To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3005
Top Profiled in the Air Purifier Market Report:
• Daikin Industries, Ltd
• Honeywell International Inc
• SAMSUNG
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• Unilever
• Woongjin Coway Co
• IQAir
• Dyson
• SAMSUNG
• AllerAir
• Xiaomi
• Sharp Corporation
Market Segmentation:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) (Thousand Units)
• Stand-Alone/Portable
• In-Duct
Filtration Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) (Thousand Units)
• High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
• Activated Carbon
• Iconic Filters
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) (Thousand Units)
• Commercial
• Residential
• Industrial
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) (Thousand Units)
• Offline Channel
• Online Channel
Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3005
Key Takeaways of the Air Purifier Market Report:
• A comprehensive overview of the global Air Purifier industry.
• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.
• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.
• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.
• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Air Purifier Market.
• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Air Purifier Market.
• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.
• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3005
Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn