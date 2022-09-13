Mammography Workstation Market Size, Dynamics, Country Share, Trends & Competitor Analysis by 2029
Mammography Workstation Market Business Insights, End Users, Application and Forecast by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mammography Workstation market research report is a verified source of data and information that offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status of the Healthcare industry. This market document also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Key players and brands are analysed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. In addition, key players, major collaborations, merger, & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in Mammography Workstation market report.
Mammography Workstation market survey report offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market currently and in the coming years, which gives idea to other market participants about the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time. For market segmentation study, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as end user and geographical region. The best in class Mammography Workstation market analysis report offers an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Siemens (Germany)
General Electric (U.S.)
Analogic Corporation (U.S.)
Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited (Japan)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Switzerland)
AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP (U.S.)
Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Micrima Limited (U.K.)
Tualatin Imaging (U.S.)
Mammography Workstation Market Analysis and Size:
According to the WHO, more than 0.6 million women lost their lives to breast cancer in 2018, making up almost 15% of all cancer-related fatalities. The market for mammography workstations is also being driven by rising awareness of breast cancer and early disease detection due to the accessibility of sophisticated mammography diagnostic technologies.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mammography workstation market which was USD 135.03 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 246.25 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Mammography Workstation Market Scope and Market Size:
The mammography workstation market is segmented on the basis of modality, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Modality:
Multimodal
Standalone
Application:
Diagnostic Screening
Advance Imaging
Clinical Review
End Use:
Hospitals
Breast Care Centers
Academia
Mammography Workstation Market, By Region:
Global Mammography Workstation market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Mammography Workstation market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Mammography Workstation market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Mammography Workstation Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Rising incidence of breast cancer:
One of the key factors propelling the mammography workstation market is the rising incidence of breast cancer among people worldwide. The rise in the number of new product launches, swift FDA approvals, and the growing customer preference for minimally invasive treatments that cause less pain all contribute to the market's rapid expansion.
Rise in research and development activities:
Increased investment in research activities to create new technology for early breast cancer diagnosis and the modernization of breast cancer screening to empower patients and help decision-making also impact the market.
Rise in healthcare spending:
The market for mammography workstations is also positively impacted by the rise in healthcare spending, high disposable income, increase in interest in permanent surgical solutions, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and government incentives for developing medical technology. Additionally, the availability of cutting-edge mammography diagnostic tools and technical advancements in the industry create lucrative opportunities for market participants in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
