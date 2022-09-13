Tempesta Media’s Performica™ Makes Content Marketing Accountable
The company’s managed service solution, Performica, holistically leverages content, social, and influencer marketing channels to drive more leads and revenue.MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, the performance-based content marketing solutions company, has released v2 of its managed solution, Performica. Performica is a managed solution that combines a sophisticated technology platform, deep analytics, and strategy components to predictably drive incremental revenue for B2B companies.
ABOUT PERFORMICA
Tempesta Media’s Performica™ now has over 30 modules, including:
● Prova™ – a comprehensive digital marketing analysis that assesses over 90 different areas of a company’s digital marketing program.
● Simple Social Share™ – leverages customer employees and stakeholders to amplify content marketing performance.
● Vetted subject matter expert network – with over 27,000 vetted US industry experts, companies can secure experts from their industry for their content marketing programs.
● Distributed publishing – whether a company’s website, social media profiles or other channels, Tempesta Media’s advanced publishing module makes it easy to distribute content.
PERFORMICA BENEFITS
Because of its breadth and depth, Perfomica is customizable to each company's specific program objectives and KPIs.
In addition, Performica can eliminate the expense of hiring, training, and supporting an internal, dedicated content, social, and influencer marketing team.
“It took me a while to decide to use Tempesta Media,” commented James Ashford, Oklahoma & Arkansas Sales Director at Vision Care Direct. “Tempesta Media is one of the best services we contract out. Their content, ease of business, and staff's patience are top-notch. We have continued to add other Performica components as they have earned our trust. I recommend them to any business.”
By tightly integrating content marketing, social media, and influencer marketing capabilities into one seamless solution, Tempesta Media can uncover unique insights, reduce operational costs, and drive predictable, superior performance for its customers.
“It’s great to have customers rave about their Performica results,” commented Michael Marchese, CEO of Tempesta Media. “For too long, content marketing has been viewed as nothing more than a vehicle to drive awareness. Performica proves that it can drive real, tangible results.”
AVAILABILITY
Performica is now generally available to mid-sized B2B companies within the US. To learn more, please visit www.TempestaMedia.com.
ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA
Created in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drives business revenue. Our managed service combines cutting-edge technology with our expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve B2B businesses across the US. Contact us at Sales@TempestaMedia.com.
Anastasiia Lavrinenko
Tempesta Media
+1 219-809-2844
anastasiia@tempestamedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn