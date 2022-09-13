Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,457 in the last 365 days.

Tempesta Media’s Performica™ Makes Content Marketing Accountable

Tempesta Media logo

The company’s managed service solution, Performica, holistically leverages content, social, and influencer marketing channels to drive more leads and revenue.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, the performance-based content marketing solutions company, has released v2 of its managed solution, Performica. Performica is a managed solution that combines a sophisticated technology platform, deep analytics, and strategy components to predictably drive incremental revenue for B2B companies.

ABOUT PERFORMICA

Tempesta Media’s Performica™ now has over 30 modules, including:

Prova™ – a comprehensive digital marketing analysis that assesses over 90 different areas of a company’s digital marketing program.
● Simple Social Share™ – leverages customer employees and stakeholders to amplify content marketing performance.
● Vetted subject matter expert network – with over 27,000 vetted US industry experts, companies can secure experts from their industry for their content marketing programs.
● Distributed publishing – whether a company’s website, social media profiles or other channels, Tempesta Media’s advanced publishing module makes it easy to distribute content.

PERFORMICA BENEFITS

Because of its breadth and depth, Perfomica is customizable to each company's specific program objectives and KPIs.

In addition, Performica can eliminate the expense of hiring, training, and supporting an internal, dedicated content, social, and influencer marketing team.

“It took me a while to decide to use Tempesta Media,” commented James Ashford, Oklahoma & Arkansas Sales Director at Vision Care Direct. “Tempesta Media is one of the best services we contract out. Their content, ease of business, and staff's patience are top-notch. We have continued to add other Performica components as they have earned our trust. I recommend them to any business.”

By tightly integrating content marketing, social media, and influencer marketing capabilities into one seamless solution, Tempesta Media can uncover unique insights, reduce operational costs, and drive predictable, superior performance for its customers.

“It’s great to have customers rave about their Performica results,” commented Michael Marchese, CEO of Tempesta Media. “For too long, content marketing has been viewed as nothing more than a vehicle to drive awareness. Performica proves that it can drive real, tangible results.”

AVAILABILITY

Performica is now generally available to mid-sized B2B companies within the US. To learn more, please visit www.TempestaMedia.com.

ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA

Created in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drives business revenue. Our managed service combines cutting-edge technology with our expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve B2B businesses across the US. Contact us at Sales@TempestaMedia.com.

Anastasiia Lavrinenko
Tempesta Media
+1 219-809-2844
anastasiia@tempestamedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tempesta Media’s Performica™ Makes Content Marketing Accountable

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.