Aesthetic Lasers Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2028

Aesthetic Lasers Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.06 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.38 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --The growth of the market is driven by the growing adoption of non-invasive procedures, increasing occurrence of skin damage and increasing usage of oral contraceptives among female.The Aesthetic Lasers Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.06 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.38 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased global warming resulting in severe skin damage and sunburn, increased use of oral contraceptives among women, and phototoxic drug use.Technology advancement has enabled needle-free procedures, thereby boosting the rate of laser treatment adoption. As a preventive measure, young people also opt for cosmetic procedures and slow down the aging process.Strict regulations are projected for cosmetic laser products to ensure increased device efficiency while treating the skin without adverse effects. In addition to the radiation safety performance standards defined by the Federal Regulations, laser device manufacturers must comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The increasing adoption of energy-based devices and market player’s low focus on aesthetic devices restrict this market's growth.Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC])@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1366 The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.Key companies profiled in the report include:Lumibird (France), IPG Photonics (US), Coherent (US), Lumentum (US), Epilog Laser (US), Jenoptik (US), Novanta (US), Trumpf (Germany), LaserStar (US), MKS Instruments (US) and others.Market Segmentation by Types:Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)Multiplatform Laser DevicesStandalone Laser DevicesAlexandrite LasersCarbon Dioxide (Co2) LaserDiode LasersEr:YAG (Erbium YAG) LaserNeodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet (Nd:YAG) LaserPulsed Dye Lasers (PDL)OthersApplication (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)IPL Laser TreatmentLaser Skin ResurfacingNoninvasive TighteningLaser-Assisted LipoplastyLaser Hair RemovalEnd User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)HospitalsPrivate Surgery Centers/ClinicsMedical Spas & CentersOthersOrder this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1366 Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Aesthetic Lasers market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyU.K.ItalyFranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaU.A.E.South AfricaRest of MEAFurther key findings from the report suggestThe market for laser hair removal is expected to grow the largest at USD 502.3 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Growing esthetic awareness and changing concepts of beauty are the main drivers of this segment's growth. Conventional hair removal techniques are time-consuming and in the current fast-moving lifestyle they are not feasible. Laser hair removal provides customers with a permanent solution, increasing their popularity.The market for private clinics is expected to grow the largest at USD 801.7 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing awareness of various esthetic procedures and their benefits, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive cosmetic surgery, increasing the number of private clinics and surgeons providing these treatments, and increasing number of aesthetic procedures globally.The market for North America is expected to grow the largest and reach USD 695.5 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. 