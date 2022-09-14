RadSite Announces Complimentary Fall Webinar Series Examining Trends in Cone Beam CT Imaging
Round table of experts to discuss physics testing, point-of-care imaging, and exam interpretationANNAPOLIS, MD, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is announcing its fall webinar series discussing key Cone Beam CT imaging trends. The webinars feature experts in round table discussions to provide a more interactive experience, which will include taking questions from the audience.
Here is a summary and registration information for the three complimentary webinars:
October Webinar
Optimizing Cone Beam CT Physics and QA Testing: Perspectives on Imaging Equipment Calibration
Description: Because Cone Beam CT imaging systems are not regulated directly in most states, physics testing and QA protocols are usually directed by the manufacturers. Unfortunately, this has led to some inconsistencies in how performance assessments are implemented for Cone Beam CT providers, in contrast to traditional advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) modalities such as CT, Nuclear Medicine, and MRI. In this session, some of the leading physicists in the Cone Beam CT field, who are members of RadSite Cone Beam CT Standards Committee, will provide their insights on some of the opportunities to standardize physics and QA equipment testing. This includes an overview of RadSite’s Dental and Medical Cone Beam CT ADI Standards, version 1.2.
Moderator: Phil Patton, PhD, RadSite Chief Physicist Officer; LBT Diagnostic Radiation Physics Consulting, President & COO.
Presenters:
• Mason Robert Anders, Dallas Field Office Director and Medical Physicist, West Physics
• Joseph Mahoney, MS, DABR, Medical Physicist, Grove Physics
• Dimitris Mihailidis, PhD., FACMP, FAAPM, Clinical Associate Professor, University of Pennsylvania, and AAPM Task Group 261 Chair
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), October 27, 2022. Click webinar title above to register. After this date, RadSite will make a recording of the webinar available on its website.
November Webinar
Leveraging Point-of-Care Imaging: The Expansion of Cone Beam CT Imaging
Description: Cone Beam CT imaging systems are now installed in thousands of locations throughout the U.S. What are the benefits and challenges associated with using this emerging diagnostic imaging technology, often at the patient’s point-of-care? This session will focus on several specialty areas that are demonstrating the clinical efficacy of using Cone Beam imaging systems.
Moderator: Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite Chief Executive Officer
Presenters:
• Mike Luick, COPM-C, Business Development Manager, Tungsten Medical Network
• Jenna Roller, PA-C, Director of Clinical Applications, CurveBeam
• Steve Carstensen, DDS, Premier Sleep Associates
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), November 9, 2022. Click webinar title above to register. After this date, RadSite will make a recording of the webinar available on its website.
December Webinar
Interpreting Cone Beam CT Image Exams: Opportunities and Challenges
Description: Millions of Americans benefit from Cone Beam CT imaging both for medical and dental diagnostic procedures. In this webinar, experts discuss how to optimize these diagnostic images. This dynamic presentation will address the role of radiologists, dentists, and other qualified interpreting practitioners when interpreting Cone Beam CT studies. The webinar also will address what should be interpreted inside the field of view and what precautions should be taken to look at the adjacent anatomy. The RadSite Dental and Medical Cone Beam CT ADI Standards, version 1.2, will be discussed, related to the professional and technical requirements.
Moderator: Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite
Presenters:
• Barney Gill, VP Customer Development, BeamReaders, Inc.
• Jacob D. Brown, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, DentalRay
• Judith M. Turner, VP Sales, Marketing and Operations, Proscan Reading Services
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), December 8, 2022. Click here to register. After this date, RadSite will make a recording of the webinar available on its website.
To learn more about RadSite’s complimentary future and on-demand webinars, click here. To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com.
###
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Patty Jenkins
RadSite
+1 410-863-7319
email us here