India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Expanding at a CAGR of 27.12% during 2022-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india electric vehicle battery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27.12% during 2022-2027.
An electric vehicle (EV) battery represents an energy storage device that is generally installed in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles (BEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). Some of the common product variants include lithium-ion batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, lead-acid batteries, etc. EV batteries offer various benefits, such as a high power-to-weight ratio, noise-free travel experience, zero carbon emissions, low maintenance expenses, cost-effectiveness, etc. In line with this, they also assist in producing high energy per unit mass and mitigating fuel dependency. Consequently, electric vehicles are gaining traction over conventional gasoline-powered automobiles across India.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing consumer concerns towards the harmful impact of fuel-based vehicles on the environment are primarily driving the India electric vehicle battery market. Additionally, the development of numerous customizable options for EV batteries that are used in trucks, busses, loaders, excavators, vans, etc., is propelling the product demand across several sectors, such as logistics, construction, transportation, mining, etc. Besides this, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies for encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the inflating need for electrification of public transport fleets in this country is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising number of car rental services, such as Ola, Uber, Meru, etc., is anticipated to fuel the India electric vehicle battery market over the forecasted period.
India Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Amar Raja Batteries Limited, Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Private Limited (Panasonic Corporation), Samsung SDI Company Limited (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.), Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Private Limited, Tata Motors Limited and Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, battery type, propulsion type, vehicle type.
Breakup by Battery Type:
Lithium-Ion Battery
Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery
Lead-Acid Battery
Others
Breakup by Propulsion Type:
Battery Electric Vehicles
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Two-Wheeler
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
