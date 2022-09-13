Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg

Page Content

A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic.



One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over US 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) had planned an expensive project to straighten out the bent support beam on the bridge, but instead decided to install new steel supports and beams around the damaged section of bridge to allow the closed traffic lane to reopen until the bridge can be replaced.



WVDOH repair crews did the work, saving taxpayers money on the repairs.



The bridge is scheduled for replacement in 2025.​​